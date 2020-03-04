[trump-actually-desires-warren-to-fall-out…for-the-sake-of-her-‘friendship’-with-bernie]

It is Wednesday morning, and President Donald Trump is doling out his takes on the principal race in the sort of strange fanfiction, particularly with regards to Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Trump begun off with his typical try to sow division amongst Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters and the Democratic institution by saying the latter “CRUSHED” the Vermont senator. Then he dragged Warren for not dropping out.

“Even the truth that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and permitted Sleepy Joe to unthinkably acquire Massachusetts,” Trump tweeted. “It was a excellent storm, with many excellent states remaining for Joe!”

The (surely very good faith) indignation on Sanders’ behalf ongoing a number of minutes afterwards.

“So egocentric for Elizabeth Warren to continue to be in the race,” Trump tweeted. “She has Zero prospect of even coming close to successful, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their great liberal friendship.”

“Will he ever communicate to her again?” he puzzled. “She charge him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

But it does not appear like Warren will be heeding Trump’s tongue-in-cheek advice at any time soon, inspite of the intestine punch of dropping her property state alongside with all the other Tremendous Tuesday states.

In an email sent to her supporters late Tuesday night, the Massachusetts Democrat asserted that “there are 6 additional primaries just just one 7 days away, and we need to have your assist to maintain up the momentum.”

Former New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who also experienced a terrible evening, is seemingly sensation a lot less optimistic than Warren the Connected Press and NBC Information report that Bloomberg is “reassessing” whether or not he should to stay in the race following his Tremendous Tuesday gambit crashed and burned.