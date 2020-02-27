[Trump Addresses the Nation on Coronavirus Fears, Designates Mike Pence to Guide Reaction]

President Donald Trump tackled the nation tonight on fears of the coronavirus, attempting to assuage problems and assuring that the United States is performing all the things it can to end it spreading.

Trump recommended the do the job of general public overall health officials and offered updates on the original 15 persons in the U.S. who experienced the virus.

“The chance to the American persons stays quite very low,” POTUS stated.

At a person level Trump held up a listing demonstrating the U.S. is the most well prepared for an epidemic, declaring, “This is the list of the most effective-rated countries in the earth by Johns Hopkins.”

Trump also selected Vice President Mike Pence to direct the coronavirus response, applauding Pence’s report and contacting him “really an pro of the industry.”

You can look at over, by way of Fox News.