Trump administration dispels 2 important witness testimony

The White House expelled two figures at the center of the Democratic accusation case against US President Donald Trump on Friday.

National Security Assistance Provider Lt.-Col. According to his lawyer, Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, while the US ambassador to the European Union said that Trump is planning to remove him from his position.

“I was told today that the president is planning to call me back immediately,” said Gordon Sondland, who testified in the president’s sediment investigation, in a statement.

Vindman’s lawyer said that the decorated soldier was asked to leave in retaliation because he “spoke the truth.”

“He did what every member of our army is taxed every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country even when it was full of danger and personal danger,” said David Pressman in a statement.

“And for that, the most powerful man in the world – driven by the silent, the pliable and the accomplice – has decided to take revenge.”

The White House did not respond to Pressman’s accusation.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the White House’s Foreign Policy Department, where Vindman was an expert in Ukraine.

The status of Vindman had been uncertain since he testified that he did not think it was “right” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former vice president Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with energy company Burisma in Ukraine. Vindman’s expulsion, however, seemed imminent after Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration after acquittal with Republican supporters in the Eastern Chamber.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “Do you think I should be happy with him?” I’m not that.’

Vindman, a 20-year-old veteran, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared at the end of last year for what turned out to be a testy broadcast on television. Trump supporters asked about the loyalty of the Soviet Jewish immigrant to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine – offers was quickly rejected by Vindman.

“I am an American,” he stated emphatically.

When the senior Republican of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, addressing him as “Mr. Vindman,” the war veteran from Iraq replied: “Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman please.”

WATCH | American national security adviser finds strength in a sense of duty

Lt.-Col. Alexander Vindman says that faith in American values ​​has given him courage to face the power of presidency 2:25

The statement by Vindman’s lawyer did not say whether he would be transferred to the Department of Defense where he worked before becoming detailed at the White House.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman does not face retribution if he is reassigned to the Pentagon. “We protect all our service members against retaliation or something similar,” said Esper. “We have already tackled that in policy and in other ways.”

Esper referred questions about Vindman’s next assignment to army officers.

Trump supporters welcomed Vindman’s removal while the Democrats were appalled.

Senator minority leader Chuck Schumer said shooting was another example of how the “White House runs away from the truth.”

Vindman “has made his oath to protect and defend our constitution,” Schumer said in a statement. “This action is not a sign of strength. It only shows President Trump’s weakness.”

Hillary Clinton, nominee for the 2016 Democratic President, recalled how Vindman said in his testimony that he had reassured his worried father that “it would be good to tell the truth.”

“It’s terrible that this administration can prove him wrong,” Clinton said in a tweet.

