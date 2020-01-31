Trump administration inhibits immigration from 6 countries

The Trump government announced Friday that it was reducing legal immigration from six additional countries that officials said it did not meet security standards as part of an election year to further limit immigration.

Officials said immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania will face new restrictions on getting certain visas to enter the United States. But it is not a total travel ban, unlike the earlier efforts of US President Donald Trump that caused worldwide outrage for dishonest targeting of Muslims.

Trump was expected to sign a proclamation about the restrictions on Friday. They would take effect on February 21.

The announcement comes when Trump tries to promote his government’s fight against immigration, with a point of interest that motivated his supporters in 2016 and hoped it would have the same effect on the November elections. The government recently announced a crackdown on birth tourism and notes the sharp fall in border crossings on the US-Mexico border and cites progress in building the border wall.

Immigrant visas were limited for Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria. That type of visa is given to people who want to live permanently in the US. They include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, as well as the diversity visa program that made up to 55,000 visas available in the most recent lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigrant visas were issued worldwide.

Sudan and Tanzania have suspended diversity visas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses a computer drawing to select people from all over the world for up to 55,000 different visas. Nigeria is already excluded from the lottery, along with other countries that have had more than 50,000 residents immigrated to the US in the last five years.

Non-immigrant visas were not affected. They are given to people traveling to the US for a temporary stay. They include visas for tourists, business people or people seeking medical treatment. For example, in December around 650,760 non-immigrant visas were issued worldwide.

Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said Homeland Security officials would work with countries to strengthen their security requirements to help them get off the list.

“These countries for the most part want to be helpful, they want to do the right thing, they have relations with the US, but for a number of different reasons they did not meet those minimum requirements,” Wolf said.

More countries considered

Rumors swirled for weeks over a possible new ban, and Belarus was initially considered. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on his way to the Eastern European nation when the restrictions were released and Belarus was not on the list. Wolf said that some countries could meet the new standards in time.

The current restrictions follow Trump’s travel ban, which the Supreme Court upheld in 2018 as lawful. They are considerably softer than Trump’s initial ban, which had blocked travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 90 days, blocking refugees. admission for 120 days and suspended travel from Syria. The government has suspended most of the immigrant and non-immigrant visas for applicants from those countries. Exceptions are available for students and students with “important contacts” in the US

Trump has said that a travel ban is needed to protect Americans. But opponents have argued that he wants to focus on Muslim countries, referring to comments he made as a candidate in 2015, calling for a “full and complete closure of Muslims entering the United States until the representatives of our country can figure out what is going on. “

The seven countries with considerably more restrictions include countries with little or no diplomatic relationship with the US. They include five majority Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are Muslim countries with a majority. Nigeria is roughly equally divided between Christians and Muslims, but has the world’s fifth largest population of Muslims, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wolf said immigrant visas were chosen because people with that visa are the hardest to remove after arriving in the United States.

The initial ban was immediately blocked by the courts and led to a month-long process to develop clear standards and federal review processes to try to resist the legal citizen.

The announcement of new prohibited countries was expected around the third anniversary of January 27, 2017, adoption of the first order.

Wolf said officials worked on revised criteria for about six months. They investigated countries for compliance with minimum standards for identification and information sharing and assessed whether countries have properly followed terrorism or public security risks.

Officials looked at whether countries were using modern passports, shared information that the US could validate on travelers, shared and identified potential criminal suspects in a way that the US could see before entry. They evaluated the responses and ranking countries.

Government agencies then discussed whether countries had different but important contacts with the US and then decided on restrictions.

“Really the only way to reduce the risk is to impose these travel restrictions,” Wolf said.