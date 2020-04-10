Trump Administration Officials Show US Economy Can Be Reopened In Early May

Some of President Donald Trump’s top officials have indicated that the government might hope to restart the economy in early May.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause severe damage to the economy, members of the administration increasingly call for business to be resumed immediately, sometimes in conflict with the recommendations of public health experts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Jim Cramer of CNBC on Thursday that he believed the economy could be reopened in May provided Trump was “comfortable with medical issues.”

Attorney General William Barr called the current guidelines intended to slow the spread of the “draconian” virus during Fox News’s appearance Wednesday night, waiting for the current date that social distance recommendations will end, April 30.

“I think when this time period at the end of April ends, I think we should let people adapt more than we have,” Barr said. “Not only tells people to go home and hide under their beds but allows them to use other methods, maintaining social distance and other ways, to protect themselves.”

Although the total projected deaths have dropped, medical experts are less optimistic about the idea that the United States will be able to continue business as usual in May.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow also expressed an optimistic view, told Politico earlier this week that he hoped the economy would reopen “in four to eight weeks.”

Pandemics continue to swell in the US and medical experts believe that cases could peak this month, although few believe that the virus will be contained in May. Even fewer recommend returning social long-distance guidelines before the threat passes.

Although recent models predict that U.S. deaths from viruses that could be significantly lower than the 100,000-2,000 predicted by the government on March 31, projections are based on social distances that continue through May.

Trump recently said he saw “light at the end of the tunnel” for the crisis but has not made firm predictions about when the economy will return to action, after his earlier hopes about Easter proved unrealistic. He insisted that any future decisions would “depend heavily” on public health expert advice.

“The president wants to see the economy open again so that people can get back to work, but scientific data will push the timeline on that decision because priority number one is to protect the safety and welfare of the American people,” White said. Deputy Council Press Secretary Judd Deere in a statement to Newsweek.

Trump’s top medical expert on the coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, praised compliance with social distance guidelines for the expected reduction in mortality, but did not seem convinced that the country would soon restart its business easily or uniformly at a press conference on Thursday.

“Often, people say that the government is reopening, as if it were a live light for the whole country,” Fauci said. “We have a very large country with very different patterns of disease and epidemics in different parts of the country. So, it will not be a one size fits all.”