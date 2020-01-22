Trump administration OK builds Keystone XL pipeline on federal land

US President Donald Trump’s government has approved a priority to build the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across US lands, federal officials reported The Associated Press on Wednesday, bringing the controversial $ 8 billion US project closer to construction – court challenges are still looming.

The approval signed by Interior Minister David Bernhardt covers 74 kilometers of the land line route in Montana, controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the US Army Corps of Engineers, said Casey Hammond, assistant secretary of the Interior Department Affairs.

The 1,905-kilometer pipeline transports more than 132 million liters (830,000 barrels) of crude oil from Western Canada to terminals on the Gulf Coast every day. Project sponsor TC Energy, based in Calgary, said in a court case that it wants to start construction in the coming months, but that is certain for more legal challenges.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic for the fight between economic development and reducing fossil fuel emissions that cause climate change. The US President Barack Obama’s government has rejected it, but Trump has revived it and has been a strong proponent.

The Keystone XL pipeline would transport oil from Hardisty, Alta, to Steele City, Neb. Bringing (Natalie Holdway / CBC)

The stretch approved Wednesday includes all federal land crossed by the line, Hammond said. A large part of the rest of the route goes through private land, for which TC Energy has tried to get permission to build on.

Opponents are concerned about the burning of the tar sands oil, which would make climate change worse and that the pipeline could break and spill oil into waterways such as the Missouri River of Montana. They have filed countless lawsuits.

Hammond said domestic officials and other agencies have thoroughly assessed the potential environmental impact of the line. He said that TC Energy had provided detailed plans to respond to any leakages from the line.

“We are confident with the analysis that has been done,” Hammond said.

Critics call permit unconstitutional

Another oil pipeline in TC Energy’s Keystone network spilled an estimated 1.4 million liters of oil in East Dakota in October. The company’s critics say that a harmful leak of Keystone XL is inevitable given the length of the line and the many rivers and other bodies of water it would cross.

A lawyer for environmental groups who filed a lawsuit to destroy Trump’s license for the line said they would ask the judge in the case to issue an order blocking the new approval.

“We know President Trump’s license was unconstitutional and we are confident that federal courts will destroy these approvals,” said Steve Volker, who represents the Indigenous Environmental Network.

State Senator Frank Smith, center, expressed his opposition to the Keystone XL oil pipeline during a demonstration in October 2019. (Matthew Brown / Associated Press)

The American representative Greg Gianforte from Montana praised the move of the government.

“Trump and his administration live up to their promise to get this critical infrastructure project in motion after years of unnecessary delays,” the Republican legislature said in a statement.

US district judge Brian Morris in Montana initially denied a request from environmentalists to block construction in December because no work was planned. But he also ruled against the project, including a 2018 decision that blocked the line and prompted Trump to issue a new presidential permit for Keystone XL to cross the US-Canada border.

In Nebraska, the state Supreme Court removed the last major obstacle to the project in August when it ruled in favor of state supervisors who approved a pipeline route in 2017. Opponents had argued that the regulators had not followed all the procedures required by state law.

TC Energy plans to start mobilizing construction equipment next month in areas designated for work camps and pipeline storage sites in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, according to its court records. It is also planning to overthrow trees along the route in areas of South Dakota.

In April, the company plans to start building a two-kilometer segment of the pipeline across the US-Canada border. Construction of pumping stations for the line would start in June.