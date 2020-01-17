Trump administration proposes further rollbacks of school dining standards

January 17 (UPI) – The Trump administration announced on Friday that school lunch rules would be withdrawn and promised to “put school officials back in the driver’s seat of their programs.”

Agriculture Minister Sonny Perdue proposed two new rules to reduce food waste and paperwork. However, critics warn that the changes could result in the country’s children consuming more high-calorie, saturated fat and sodium.

According to a proposal, the Ministry of Agriculture would offer schools a wider choice of vegetables to serve and make it easier for schools to serve starters à la carte. Schools would also be given greater control over the adjustment of food patterns and menus.

Finally, the rule implements a performance-based review process to reduce the time spent on paperwork.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food wasted and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals. We have listened and now we can work,” said Perdue ,

“Our proposed changes enable schools to do their best for our children nationwide and have the potential to support nearly 100,000 schools and institutions that feed 30 million children per school day through USDA’s school feeding programs. Providing children with healthy, nutritious food is part of our motto at USDA is “to do everything right and to feed everyone”. “

The second rule concerns summer lunchtime packages, in which more than 2.6 million children are looked after each year. As part of the proposal, schools will be given more flexibility in choosing dining options, service hours, and the ability to send children home with non-perishable foods.

The proposals ultimately aim to reverse a number of school dining reforms championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama to increase the number of vegetable schoolchildren who consume and save high-calorie and sodium-rich foods.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest said the new proposed rule changes will result in more children choosing high-calorie foods like pizza, hamburgers, and french fries.

“The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 has been recognized as one of the most important achievements in obesity prevention policy in recent decades,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy director of CSPI for Legislative Affairs. “Still, the Trump administration appears to be intending to sabotage it. Although there is enough room to further strengthen school nutrition, these proposals are basically aimed at a flamethrower.”

This is not the first effort the Trump administration has made to reset the Obama administration’s nutritional standards for school meals. Earlier efforts to reverse sodium limits and whole grain lunch at school are currently being challenged by attorneys general in several states and the District of Columbia.