Trump administration threatens California to lose funds on abortion coverage

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Friday threatened California with a potential loss of federal health care funds due to the state’s requirement that insurance plans cover abortions.

The announcement, scheduled to coincide with the anti-abortion march for life in the nation’s capital, came hours before President Donald Trump addressed the protesters in person, becoming the first president to do so. Religious conservatives are a central part of Trump’s political coalition, and his administration has done everything possible to meet their demands.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services has said it is issuing a “notice of violation”, giving California 30 days to comply with federal law known as Weldon. This law prohibits federal funding of health care to states or entities that “discriminate” against a health care organization on the grounds that it “does not provide, pay, cover, or refer for abortions “.

HHS Civil Rights Office chief Roger Severino said California is violating this restriction by requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. According to Severino, 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans before state requirements and have now lost that option. The federal government has received complaints from a religious order – the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit – as well as from a church.

“If states receive federal funds … they cannot discriminate against a health plan that refuses to cover abortions,” said Severino.

Severino did not specify which of the many tens of billions of dollars in federal health care funds could be at risk for California. This could include money for community health centers, Medicaid health insurance for low-income people, and basic public health activities like educating parents about vaccines.

“Our goal is to seek compliance, and we will give them 30 days, so we don’t have to cross this bridge,” said Severino. Other states may also face federal action.

Federal law has long prohibited the use of taxpayers’ money to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or to save a woman’s life. This bipartisan consensus could change if a Democrat wins the White House in November, as Democratic candidates have pledged to take a more assertive stance on abortion rights.

The HHS civil rights office led by Severino has traditionally primarily handled privacy complaints. Under Trump, he added a new division to deal with cases of alleged discrimination based on religious or moral scruples. A federal judge in New York last year overturned a Trump administration rule that could have paved the way for more clinicians and healthcare workers to refuse to participate in abortions and other procedures because of religious or moral objections.

