[Trump administration to stage up tension marketing campaign on Venezuelan oil: U.S. envoy]



FILE Photograph: sculpture is found outdoors a setting up of Venezuela’s condition oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photograph

February 24, 2020

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has resolved to phase up a sanctions campaign on Venezuela’s oil sector and will be additional aggressive in punishing persons and firms that violate them, the best U.S. envoy to the Latin American state explained on Monday.

In an job interview with Reuters, U.S. Special Consultant for Venezuela Elliott Abrams explained Washington would go soon after clients of Venezuelan oil, which includes individuals in Asia, as well as intermediaries assisting Caracas disguise the origin of their oil.

His opinions occur virtually a week soon after the United States blacklisted Rosneft Investing SA, a Geneva-centered investing device of Russian electrical power huge Rosneft, to strain Moscow to lower its support of Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration opposes.

