Trump administration warned in January of potential coronary crisis

A top White House adviser warned Trump administration officials in late January that the coronavirus crisis could cost the United States trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death.

The warning, written in a memo by President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, is a higher-level alert being circulated in the West Wing as the administration has taken its first step toward confronting a crisis that has already occurred. consumed China’s leadership. and would go on to upend life in Europe and the United States.

Memo Navarro said, “The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the event of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on American soil.” “This lack of protection increases the risk of coronaviruses evolving into a full blown pandemic, embarrassing the lives of millions of Americans.”

On January 29, it came during a period when Trump was playing down the risks in the United States, and would later go on to say that no one could have predicted such a devastating outcome.

Navarro said in the memo that the administration faced a choice about how aggressive they must be in winning an epidemic, saying that people and economic costs would be relatively low if it turned into a problem along the lines of a seasonal flu.

But he went on to emphasize that “the risk of a worst-case pandemic scenario should not be overlooked” given information coming from China.

In a worst-case scenario cited in the memo, more than half a million Americans could die.

The memo was dated the same day that Trump called a White House task force to deal with the threat, and as the administration weighed whether to give some travelers from China, an option being pushed by Navarro.

Trump would approve the limitations on travel from China the next day, though it would be weeks before he began taking more aggressive steps to spread the virus.

Questions about Trump’s handling of crisis, especially in his early days when he suggested that he was being used by Democrats to cut his re-election candidate, are likely to define his presidency. Navarro’s memo is proof that some of the top ranks of the administration have at least considered the possibility of the epidemic turning into something far more serious than Trump has publicly acknowledged at the time.

Neither Navarro nor the White House spokesman responded to requests for comment.

The memo, reviewed by the New York Times, was sent from Navarro to the National Security Council and then distributed to several officials across the administration, people familiar with the event said. He reached out to a number of top officials as well as the help of Mick Mulvaney, then the acting chief of staff, they said, but it was unclear whether Trump saw it.

Navarro is a well-established Chinese firm that has long been reckless in the country’s government and trade practices. Both Navarro and Matthew Pottinger, deputy chief of the National Security Council, were among the few officials urging colleagues in January to take a more difficult line in relation to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

But other officials viewed the warnings as primarily reflecting concerns about China’s behavior – and concerns to look more presciently at shrinking than they actually were, other officials argue.

With the subject line “Imposing Travel Ban on China?” Navarro opened the memo by writing, “If the probability of a pandemic is more than about 1%, a game-theoretic analysis of the coronavirus indicates clearly the dominant strategy is an immediate travel ban on China.”

Navarro concluded at one point: “Regardless of whether the coronavirus proves to be a pandemic-level epidemic, certain fees are associated with engaging in the regulation of winning and lowering the spread of the disease. The most readily available option is to spread the epidemic is issuing a travel ban to and from the source of the plague, namely mainland China. “

It has been suggested that under an “aggressive” preventive scenario, a travel ban may need to last as long as 12 months for proper control, a duration of time at which point some White help is seen as unsustainable.

The travel restrictions immediately imposed by Trump did not entirely prohibit travel from China, and many travelers to the country continue to flow into the United States.

Navarro was at odds with medical experts like Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who argued that banning these trips only delayed the eventual spread.

Navarro mentioned in the debate this Saturday during a separate discussion with Fauci in the Status Room about whether the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was effective in treating or preventing the virus, according to two people familiar with the events.

In the memo, Navarro warns that “the easy introduction of the coronavirus into the American population in significant numbers will mimic a ‘seasonal flu’ event with relatively low contagion and mortality rates.”

He noted the history of the pandemic pandemic and suggested the chances were elevated for one after the new pathogen was developed in China.

“That historical precedent alone would be enough to prove the need to take aggressive action to win an epidemic,” he wrote, saying early estimates of how the virus had spread supported the possibility that the risks were even greater than history. influenza pandemics are suggested.