Trump administration’s new whistleblower controversy

A newly reported whistleblower complaint could mean a new round of problems for the Trump administration – this time around environmental issues.

On October 4, 2019, a five-year-old employee at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) submitted a “comprehensive complaint about whistleblower”, which was subsequently submitted by Politico and Type Investigations. The allegations contained in this complaint are shocking and, if applicable, reveal a newly discovered culture of lawlessness and exploitation of public land in the service of barely masked profits and greed.

(D) The Battle Mountain (BLM) office (in Nevada) has repeatedly violated its own environmental regulations to expedite public property permits. The historical aversion to federal supervision in this region, combined with a presidential administration that has announced hostility to decades of environmental law, has made public areas particularly vulnerable.

This time, the whistleblower has made a public statement. His name is Dan Patterson and he is one of the limited environmental specialists who work in the western region. His complaint is about a BLM flood of abusive and for-profit practices that he claims also violate internal government regulations and federal laws.

According to the Patterson complaint:

This is more than a disagreement with the decisions of its superiors, but it is based on the sincere belief that US laws are disregarded for the professional convenience of its superiors and the benefit of private parties, and that a culture of lawlessness has been created.

In particular, Patterson claims that numerous BLM officials and officials operate under the authority and direction of the notorious BLM director and are zealots for the environment William Perry Pendley have violated their fundamental obligations under the landmark National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), signed by the United States government in 1970 Richard Nixon,

NEPA is the legal backbone of all U.S. environmental protection laws and has received several improvements in environmental protection, conservation, restoration and remediation, as well as strong support for its implementation by the environmentally conscious Nixon administration in the decades since its adoption by the Liberal Congress.

But the Republican Party’s support for a clean and well-regulated environment has steadily waned since then. The administration of Ronald Reagan was openly violating almost all U.S. environmental laws and internal government regulations – and stacked U.S. environmental agencies with anti-regulatory hardliners and individuals who themselves were screened from the regulated pollution industry.

Since then, most presidential administrations – Democrats and Republicans – have followed Reagan’s lead, and the bipartisan consensus has consistently led to the phenomenon known to scholars as “regulatory capture”.

The election of Pendley by the Trump administration to monitor the BLM is an extreme example of the basic anti-environmental notion that encompasses both political parties, but also a logical extension of the assumption that the regulated should act as regulators.

A recent profile of Pendley from The New Republic suggests that the BLM director has spent most of his professional life working for a right-wing ideological group that is directly against the concept of environmental regulation, protection, and conservation agencies – including the BLM itself – pronounced.

To understand Pendley’s worldview, one has to understand the Mountain States Legal Foundation, the far-right law firm in Colorado, which he recognized as president and chief legal advisor for 30 years. The MSLF was founded in 1977 with funds from Joseph Coors, the stubborn Colorado beer magnate, to counteract what was perceived in the 1970s as the increasing influence of public law law firms … , is the rejection of public land policy for the benefit of private commodity interests. The major donors included oil, gas, timber and mining companies, particularly ExxonMobil, Texaco and Phillips Petroleum.

Pendley has remained true to his roots since taking office. Since taking office, Pendley has seen a massive boom in petrochemical approvals, granted countless and controversial mining permits, ignored concerns about endangered species, fired several officials who are committed to protecting the agency’s mission, and his agency has dedicated right sheriffs to industry leaders to effectively ignore his own agents.

Patterson claims that Trump’s BLM under Pendley has “approved far more development in public land than the agency could ever monitor or enforce. Everyone should worry about that.”

The whistleblower is now triggering a lonely alarm – adding mountains of colorable legal claims to the inventory of political grievances his critics have long made against Pendley.

(Patterson claims Pendley) approved mines and drilling without adequate review, making the region a “clearinghouse for federal permits”; and staff removed from mining inspections to accelerate development. In one case, the complaint allegedly excluded a mining engineer from inspecting a high priority open pit mine gold mine following a recommendation to mitigate the long-term effects of toxic wastewater, which the company rejected for cost reasons. In another case, a group of well-connected families had been allowed to build leisure huts on public land under the guise of actively mining.

And add a few claims about possible retaliation to the mix. Patterson says when he started asking questions, Pendley apparatchik unlawfully restricted his access to agency materials, suspended him from work, and then suspended certain projects.

“I feel like I ran out of town,” Patterson told Federman.

