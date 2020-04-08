Trump admits to voting by mail, after calling Corrrupt

Chairman Donald Trump He made it clear that he believed the correspondence was a horrific and easily corrupted process during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in the light of Wisconsin holding elections amid orders for social removal and staying at home in the light of their pandemic. But when he was pressured, he admitted that he was voting by mail because he could.

In the context of the much-discussed decision to hold Wisconsin elections in the traditional way and to receive postal votes, the NBC News journalist Carol Lee noted to President Trump that he had been extremely critical of postal voting, postal voting.

Trump agreed, saying “e-mail voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” but Lee went on to note to the president, “You voted in Florida’s election last month.”

Trump explained that “I will not be able to go to Florida to vote”, noting the difference between “someone from the state and voting and everything is sealed, certified and everything else”.

He went back to how bad it felt to be in the mail and made it clear that he believed “mail voting is a terrible thing.”

“I think if you vote, you should go, and even the concept of early voting is not the biggest. There are a lot of things that are happening. It’s okay. You have to go and vote. I think you have to go and vote. You’re looking at “With an agreement where thousands of postal elections are taking place in landfills. I’ll tell you what. I don’t need to tell you. You can see the statistics. There’s a lot of indignity about postal voting.

Do you do as he says, not as he does?

Watch above via Fox News.

Watch above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

labelToTranslate donald trump card