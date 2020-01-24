Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 5:59 PM EST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 5:59 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon’s new U.S. space force is not Star Trek’s Starfleet command, but its logos are remarkably similar.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Space Force logo on Friday and wrote on Twitter that he had consulted with military leaders and designers before presenting the blue and white symbol, which has an arrowhead shape on a planetary background, and from the words “United States Space Force and Air Force Department. “

The logo, which bears the date 2019 in Roman numerals, is also similar to that of the Air Force Space Command, from which Space Force was created by law that Trump signed last month.

Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was founded in 1947. Its primary purpose is to improve the protection of US satellites and other space items, rather than placing warriors in orbit to fight in space. The idea became a regular applause for Trump at his political rallies. Originally, he wanted a space force that was “separate but equal” to the army, navy, and air force. Instead, it was accepted into the Air Force Department by Congress.

After consulting with our great military leaders, designers, and others, I’m happy to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series and in the movies, tweeted in response: “Ahem. We expect some license fees from this. “