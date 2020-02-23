trump-advisor-asserts-looking-at-no-intel-of-russia-meddling

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s nationwide protection adviser mentioned Sunday he had seen no intelligence that Russia was once again meddling in the U.S. elections in favor of his manager.

The assertions by Nationwide Protection Advisor Robert O’Brien adopted this week’s ouster of the performing director of countrywide intelligence immediately after an aide had warned Congress of the meddling.

“I have not noticed any intelligence that Russia is undertaking something to endeavor to get President Trump re-elected,” O’Brien claimed on ABC’s “This 7 days,” dismissing the studies as a “non-tale.”

Shelby Pierson, an aide to performing intelligence chief Joseph Maguire, reportedly told associates of the House Intelligence Committee in a categorized briefing Feb. 13 that Russia was yet again meddling in the U.S. elections and had made a choice for Trump.

O’Brien claimed he had not spoken with Pierson but claimed he experienced been briefed by Maguire and CIA chief Gina Haspel “and I have not heard that evaluation or noticed any intel together those lines.”

“Who is aware what transpired at the Household and the intelligence committee, but I haven’t noticed any evidence that Russia is doing anything at all to endeavor to get President Trump re-elected, and our message to the Russians is keep out of the U.S. elections,” O’Brien stated.

Trump, just after understanding of the Residence briefing, is claimed to have dressed down Maguire in a tense Oval Office environment assembly. On Wednesday, he changed him with Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who is ambassador to Germany.

Maguire had been deemed the favourite to be nominated to the write-up on a long term basis.

But O’Brien insisted that Maguire was changed since his time period as performing director of national intelligence was up on March 11.

“The president was not offended with Joe Maguire,” O’Brien said. “He thinks incredibly extremely of Adm. Maguire, and would elect him to keep in govt in a various part, but as you know, his time as the performing DNI was up in a 7 days or two.”

On Twitter, Trump has dismissed the studies of the intelligence warning as a “rumor” and a “hoax,” as he did right after the U.S. intelligence neighborhood concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election to aid him acquire.

Individually, U.S. officers were documented to have briefed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the entrance-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination, that Russia was also interfering to help his campaign.

“My information to Putin is crystal clear: remain out of American elections, and as president I will make certain that you do,” Sanders said in a statement.