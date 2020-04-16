Trump, aides, floating outlier coronavirus theory has been released to a Chinese lab

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump and some of his officials are flirting with an outlier theory that the new coronavirus has been released onto the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape. Without the weight of evidence, they are trying to blame China for disease and death of COVID-19 in the United States.

“More and more, we’re hearing the story,” Trump says. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adds: “The only fact that we don’t know the answers – that China hasn’t shared the answers – I think is very, very telling.”

A scientific consensus is still evolving. But experts without bias say the general analysis of new coronaviruses has ruled out the possibility that it was built by humans, as some conspiracy theories have suggested.

Nor is the chance of the virus coming from a careless laboratory in China, they say. “I’d put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios,” said Nathan Grubaugh of Yale University, who studies the epidemiology of microbial diseases.

Scientists say the virus naturally sticks. They say the leading theory is that infection among humans started in an animal market in Wuhan, China, probably from an animal that got the virus from a rod.

Even so, Pompeo and others are pointing to an institute that is not the Chinese Academy of Sciences and have researched groundbreaking tracing the likely origins of the SARS virus, finding new rod viruses and discovering how they could go. of people.

“We know there is the Wuhan Institute of Virology just a handful of miles away from where the wet market was,” Pompeo said Wednesday on Fox News. The institute has an address 8 miles, or 13 miles, from the market.

US officials say the US Embassy in Beijing has flagged concerns about potential security issues at the laboratory in Wuhan in 2018, but insists there is no evidence that the virus came out nearly two years later.

The episode shows that both world powers – the country where the virus originally spread and the country with the most disease and death in it – are not above unstable floating theory and using propaganda to divert attention from the problem pandemic responses. China has already spread the lies that the virus started with the Americans.

China and the United States are both wasting critical time responding to the epidemic.

More than 3,000 people infected before China’s government told the public what it had concluded six days earlier – that a pandemic was probably coming.

Beijing stacked early warning, that the Chinese were assured that the risk of sustaining sustained human-to-human transmission was as low as infected people entered hospitals across the country and the first case outside China was found, in Thailand.

Chinese leaders have tried to blame the United States, sharing Trump’s habit of dressing up tweets and exclamation marks. “It could be the US army that brought the plague to Wuhan,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted on March 12. “Be transparent! Make your data public! The US must be an explanation for us!” China immediately stopped promoting internationally manufactured goods.

In the United States, too late to take the threat seriously, there are a number of other countries in the throes of the pandemic when it comes to its response.

Trump failed to live up to his early promise to have enough screenings, a key factor in having illness. The United States is still struggling to provide hospitals, frontline workers and needy patients in a confusing climate that is in turmoil. More than 640,000 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, not counting the large number of illnesses that are not recorded, and more than 31,000 have died.

Against this backdrop, the pressure for scapegoats is strong.

After weeks of elaborate praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s performance in the pandemic, Trump has come back to blame China and suspend the United States’ contribution to World Health Organization, accusing it of parroting misinformation from Beijing.

In the United States, claims that the virus was created in or released in a Chinese laboratory emerged just weeks after the outbreak began and quickly spread to the fringe broader public website, prompted by conspiracy theorists in every stripe.

The fact is more mundane, Dr. Gregory Poland, head of vaccine research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. “This virus is a typical rod coronavirus that has developed the ability to infect other mammals and rods are mammals, too,”. he said. “What becomes obvious is that the natural origin of this fits in with the transmission dynamics and biology of it all.”

Whatever their thoughts on the idea of ​​a lab leak, Trump officials have not taken up the far-out theory that China might have created or released the virus from vile genetic engineers or ill intentions.

“I’m not very confident that they are being truthful with us right now,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said today on NBC’s “Today” show. But “a majority of the opinions now is that it is natural, it was organic,” he said.

And it is something of a diversion from a land of struggle and present danger, it seemed to suggest. “Once we get beyond the pandemic we’ll have a chance to look back and really find out what happened.”