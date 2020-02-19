[Trump aims to be distraction for Democrats on Western U.S. swing]



U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One particular as he departs Washington for campaign vacation to California from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 19, 2020

By Steve Holland

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – President Donald Trump began a four-day Western swing on Tuesday with a fundraiser in Los Angeles, the 1st cease on a trip aimed at building himself a distraction as Democratic presidential candidates emphasis on the Nevada caucuses.

Buoyed by his acquittal in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial, Trump has marketing campaign rallies planned in Phoenix on Wednesday, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday and Las Vegas on Friday. All the occasions are aimed at delivering a competing message to the Democrats.

The Democratic contenders hold their Nevada caucuses on Saturday as they struggle to decide who among the them will gain the nomination to encounter Trump in the Nov. three election.

Trump, who is facing only token opposition in the Republican race, is making no apologies about his tactic of seeking to distract from the Democrats this 7 days. He explained he would do the similar forward of the Democratic most important in South Carolina on Feb. 29.

“Look, we have a big voice and we may as well use it,” Trump advised reporters.

At a hotel in Beverly Hills, Trump lifted about $7 million at a fundraising party benefiting his marketing campaign and the Republican National Committee.

He was to commit just about every night time of his journey at his Trump lodge in Las Vegas, the town wherever Democrats will discussion on Wednesday night time, the 1st of their debates to element previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Trump has been working with Twitter to bash Bloomberg, accusing him of a short stature and supplying him the nickname “Mini Mike.” Bloomberg, a billionaire media mogul, has risen in belief polls even though spending large sums of his personal fortune on advertising.

