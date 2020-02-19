Jack Taylor/Getty Photos

Because there are no depths to which Donald Trump or his administration will not sink (or have sunk) it will come as no surprise that the attorney for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claims that Assange was offered a pardon at the behest of the president if he’d only just, you know, provide proof that Russia didn’t hack and interfere with the US election in 2016.

SIGH.

Assange is at this time experiencing an extradition hearing in London, on whether Assange will be extradited to the US wherever he faces 18 prices, 17 of which are for espionage, and deal with his publication of labeled elements in 2010 with the enable of Chelsea Manning. He faces up to 175 decades in US prison if extradited and convicted.

In a pre-demo hearing, on the other hand, his attorney Edward Fitzgerald instructed the magistrate that there had been an offer you manufactured by former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher that Assange would be pardoned if he would provide evidence, or assert that Russia was not behind the Wikileaks publication of DNC emails in 2016.

You try to remember that, right, the e-mails that may have tipped the election for Trump? The ones he asked Russie to get and hack on nationwide tv? Yeah people.

We know of training course that Russia was driving this hack (and that there was collusion, shut up, Donnie) but this try by Trump, as a result of a surrogate, to impact the investigation of that hack and potentially pardon a dude who … sorry, I just cannot go on. This isn’t stunning at all. This is so totally predictable that I’m stunned it’s the 1st we’ve read of it.

This assembly give allegedly transpired someday in 2017, when Rohrabacher visited the Ecuadorian embassy where by Assange was remaining. Supplied that Trump has provided out pardons to a veritable parade of the corrupt and awful all through his phrase – heck just in the last few times – the offer you of a pardon to Assange seems in character.

White Residence push secretary Stephanie Grisham, of training course, vocally denies these charges. (Stunning!) “The President barely is aware Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman. He’s in no way spoken to him on this topic or practically any matter,” Grisham claims, adding. “It is is a entire fabrication and a total lie.”

You are going to bear in mind, of system, the tape of Kevin McCarthy stating through a conference or republicans in 2016: “There’s two people today I feel Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump…Swear to God.” Roharbacher, a supporter of Russia, shed his seat in Congress in 2018.

Wherever will this go? Will this evidence – which was authorized – matter when it comes to the extradition of Assange? Due to the fact he didn’t make the claims Trump preferred, he’d likely not on the Xmas card or pardon listing, but Trump might even now see an ally in his fellow accused rapist. Stranger things have occurred.

