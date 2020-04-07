AUSTIN, Texas >> When a coronavirus outbreak hit a nursing home in Texas, Dr. Robin Armstrong was found for a proven treatment: the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

First, he needed to get a supply. But at a time when President Donald Trump is heavily promoting the drug, Armstrong is no regular doctor. He is a Republican National Committee member and GOP activist in Houston, and after naming Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, Armstrong soon had enough doses to start treating 27 residents who infected at the Resort in Texas City.

Armstrong, the facility’s medical director, said today it’s too early to say if the treatment works. But his sweeping use of the drug in a nursing home along the smoggy Texas coastline shows how Trump’s championship of medicine has an impact on doctors across the US, as scientists warn that more testing is needed before it is proven safe and effective against COVID. -19.

“I probably couldn’t have gotten the medicine if he hadn’t talked about it much,” Armstrong told the Associated Press.

Hydroxychloroquine is officially approved for treating malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, by COVID-19. But as Trump holds out promises for the drug in the face of a mounting death toll, he has often stated, “What did you happen to lose?”

Now in Texas, political connections with Trump’s allies help push the drug into the hands of more doctors.

Republican Bryan Hughes, a Texas state senator, said he is helping organize a pipeline of hydroxychloroquine donations to other states through GOP leaders. Hughes said he has spent the past few weeks helping Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia receive or expect shipments from Amneal Pharmacy, a New Jersey-based drug maker. Last month, the company announced it had delivered 1 million tablets in Texas.

Amneal did not return an email seeking comment today. The company previously said it delivered 2 million tablets in New York, and in Detroit, the Henry Ford Health System announced that it would conduct a US study of 3,000 people to determine the effectiveness of COVID-19 drugs.

Small, preliminary studies have suggested the drug might prevent the new coronaviruses from entering cells and possibly help patients clear the virus earlier. But these showed mixed results.

Armstrong, who is from the nursing home today donned all of his protective gear and a face shield, said he knew it was a “time bomb shot” once the virus began to spread to the facility. Texas City, a refinery town outside Houston. At this point, Armstrong said, the goal quickly became to prevent older patients from becoming so ill they would require a hospital transport.

“We thought maybe we should try to treat these people while in the nursing home, while we’re watching them,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong, who said he had used the drug previously on COVID-19 patients in a hospital, said that in searching for the medication for the nursing home he named Patrick, a firebrand conservator who drew national attention last month. The saying goes that people over the age of 70 could “take care of ourselves” in the pandemic and that the US needs to reopen for business. In a statement, Patrick said Armstrong called him on Friday and that after putting him in touch with Hughes, the drugs were on their way the next morning.

Both Armstrong and Hughes said they had not discussed the drug with the Trump administration. As nursing home residents began receiving their first dose of treatment Saturday, Armstrong said he sat down for an already scheduled interview with the Trump campaign for a series called “American Heroes.” Armstrong said the interview was conducted by Kayleigh McEnany, who was named the new White House press secretary today, but said she was not invited to discuss the drug.

Research studies are beginning to test whether the drugs really help COVID-19 patients, and the Food and Drug Administration has allowed the drugs into national action as an option for physicians to consider for patients who cannot be found in one of the studies.

The drug can cause potentially harmful side effects, such as irregular heart rhythms that are life-threatening. Those risks are even higher in patients taking other medications that affect the heart.

More than 80 people in all tested positive for nursing, and Armstrong said about 30 infected residents were not good candidates for treatment. He endorses the need for more rigorous clinical trials, but advocates embrace Trump.

“Obviously, I’m not getting my medical practice ideas from politicians,” he said. “What he has done is allow for more access to the drug.”

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.