Trump and Biden spoke via The Phone About Coronavirus

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke by phone Monday afternoon about the outbreak of coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the call.

The talks were the culmination of the efforts by the deputy to get them on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump. Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has come out in recent weeks to make some proposals and proposals to combat the virus and criticize the Trump administration for speeding up the spread of the virus.

The two people familiar with the call spoke with the Associated Press on the insecurity to discuss the private conversation.

Biden said last week he would “love” to talk to Trump and wants to give him lessons from the Obama administration on how to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.

The former Vice-President said during a press conference last week, “We have overcome this in a different way, and I hope they can learn from what we did and maybe what we did wrong. “

