Trump and Democrats quarrel over impeachment

WASHINGTON / PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – The U.S. democratic legislature, who led the impeachment process against Republican President Donald Trump, said Saturday that the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country’s governance system ,

In a short report submitted before the Saturday deadline, lawmakers presented their arguments that support the allegation of abuse of power and Congress’ disability against the President.

“The Senate should condemn and dismiss President Trump to avoid serious, long-term damage to our democratic values ​​and the security of the nation,” the legislator officially urged the Senate for the first time to condemn the president and remove him from office dismiss.

“The case against the President of the United States is simple, the facts are undeniable, and the evidence is overwhelming,” they said.

Trump’s team of lawyers vigorously opposed the House impeachment process, calling the charge “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to choose their president freely”.

“This is a brazen and illegal attempt to dismiss the results of the 2016 election and disrupt the 2020 election – just a few months away,” they argued in a six-page document released on Saturday.

It was the first time that Trump officially dealt with the merits of the two impeachments – abuse of power and Congress’ disability – that the democratically run house approved at the end of last year.

The two articles, which aim to push Trump out of office, form the basis of a process that will begin seriously on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trumps and democratic lawmakers fought over the politically polarizing impeachment process in which Trump’s attempt to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden last year.

“President Trump categorically and clearly denies any allegation in either impeachment process,” the Trump lawyers’ document said.

In addition to investigating charges of abuse of office due to pressure on Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Trump is also accused of hindering Congress in investigating his behavior.

“An acquittal would also give President Trump and his successors permission to use taxpayer money for personal political purposes,” the democratic legislator’s letter said.

Trump denied misconduct and accused the Democrats of a party-driven attempt to undo his 2016 election victory.

The Senate trial is unlikely to lead to Trump’s overthrow, as no Republican senator has expressed support for it.

Trump played a round of golf at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Trump lawyers in their document, arguing that Trump is always acting with full constitutional authority, said one of three sources close to Trump’s legal team informed reporters about a conference call on Saturday. “We will review the facts and believe that the facts prove and have proven that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said the source.

