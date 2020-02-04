Trump and his campaign throw themselves on the fiasco of the dems Iowa Caucus

President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign took over the chaos of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses on Monday, the results of which are still unknown Tuesday morning due to technical problems with the counting process.

“The Democratic Caucus is an absolute disaster,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Nothing works, just as they ruled the country.”

He then patted himself on the back, saying he was “the only person” to have won “a very big victory” in Iowa.

The president’s campaign has also started.

“Democrats are cooking in a caucus mess of their own creation with the most sloppy train wreckage in history,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday evening.

He also said it would be “natural” for people to “doubt the fairness of the process,” echoing Don Jr. and Eric Trump’s efforts to fuel discord among Democrats with unproven discussions on “rigging”.

“And these are the people who want to manage our entire health care system?” Added Parscale.

The Iowa Democratic Party has yet to release caucus results due to a series of problems with the party’s application for counting votes. The app was created by Shadow, a tech company run by Gerard Niemira, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton 2016.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” said Mandy McClure, director of communications for the Democratic Party of Iowa, in a statement. “In addition to the technological systems used to tabulate the results, we also use photos of the results and a paper trail to validate that all the results match and to ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the figures we report.”