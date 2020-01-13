Trump and Nancy Pelosi face off before impeachment

Loading...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi faced impeachment Sunday when she said senators were “paying a price” for banning new witnesses and he quickly replied that she and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, should testify.

Parliament plans to vote this week on the submission of impeachment proceedings to the Senate for the historic process of abuse of power and Congress’s handicap over Trump’s actions against Ukraine. It will only be the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in American history and could start this week.

Trump and Pelosi, the country’s two most powerful party leaders, communicated as so often during this presidency – and the president replied on Twitter to a television interview.

“It’s a fair trial,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week”. “We have done our job. We have defended the United States Constitution. We would hope the Senate would do the same.”

She warned, “Now the ball is in her court to either do that or pay a price.”

Trump tweeted shortly before and after Pelosi’s appearance, in both cases with mocking nicknames. He said both she and Schiff should appear in the Senate to testify.

“He has to be a witness, and she should be too!” Trump tweeted.

The president rejected Pelosi’s suggestion that no matter what the Senate does, he will always be charged. Pelosi said last month’s vote means Trump will be “indicted forever” and “forever”.

“Why should I attach the impeachment stigma to my name if I have done nothing wrong?” Trump tweeted, calling the action by the house a “total bogus swindle”.

Voters are divided over the imposition of party politics, and as the Senate prepares for the landmark process, both parties are trying to set the conditions for the debate on serious crimes and crimes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Is seeking a quick trial to acquit the President and is reluctant to look for more witnesses. The GOP chair proposed a procedure similar to the last impeachment lawsuit against Bill Clinton in 1999, which will initiate the procedure and later vote on hearing new statements.

A leading Republican, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, has already predicted that the process would end “in a few days”.

In an interview with Fox News Channel on Saturday, Graham rejected Pelosi’s tactics, saying the delay had no effect on the appointment of new witnesses or the expected outcome – acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“The Senate should not reward this House behavior,” said Graham, chairman of the Senate Justice Committee. “The Senate should end this process as soon as possible. I intend to. He is acquitted. I hope and pray that every Republican will reject what Nancy Pelosi did, and we’ll take a few Democrats with us. “

Trump has been charged with abuse of power for pressuring the President of Ukraine to investigate Democrats, particularly Trump’s political rival Joe Biden. Trump has also been charged with obstructing Congress for trying to block the house’s investigation.

Trump delayed nearly $ 400 million in support when Ukraine fought Russia at the border while urging the country’s new president to investigate. Trump follows a conspiracy theory from his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a gas company while his father was vice president. There is no formal accusation of any wrongdoing.

Some Republicans want to avert impeachment from the Democratic case against Trump and Giuliani’s theory about biden.

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott said he wanted to hear about the Bidens on Sunday, “and find out – get to the bottom of it.”

McConnell is reluctant to pursue any witnesses at all in order not to prolong the Senate trial. He and some Republicans supported a proposal to dismiss Trump’s charges.

At least one Republican candidate for re-election, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, said last week she was in talks with GOP colleagues about a process that would allow them to hear more statements at the Democrats’ discretion.

The democratically run house will vote this week to submit impeachment proceedings after Pelosi was more than three weeks late.

As soon as the Republican Senate has received the indictment, the process should begin quickly.

The date has not yet been fixed and Pelosi will meet with the House Democrats behind closed doors on Tuesday morning to decide on the next steps.

While some Democrats grumbled about the delay, Pelosi and other party leaders defended the strategy, saying that it was generating new potential evidence and drawing public attention to the upcoming process.

“One of the things that has managed to stick to the articles is the elaboration of McConnell and the President’s desire to cover it up,” Schiff said on the Face the Nation television program.

“If McConnell succeeds in making this process a process without witnesses. … This is not a fair process. It is a delusion, “he said.

According to Pelosi, senators must consider new witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, who has agreed to testify when he receives a subpoena.

Trump blocked the appearance of White House officials and last week confirmed that he didn’t want his former top security adviser to testify before the Senate.

Bolton is a bold figure, and his comments may lead to different statements. House Democrats who did not issue a subpoena for Bolton last year did not rule this out now.

“It is certainly something we are thinking about,” said Schiff.

Pelosi also left the door open to initiate further impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“It’s Sunday morning – let’s look to the future with optimism … a future where Donald Trump won’t be in the White House in one way or another. In 10 months we’ll have a choice if we don’t remove him earlier to let.” ” She said.

Shortly before Pelosi was supposed to appear for the Sunday interview, Trump tweeted against Pelosi and called her a mocking nickname: “Crazy Nancy”.

When asked about Trump’s tweet, Pelosi said, “Every blow from him is a boost.”