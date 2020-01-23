Trump and the teenager: a climatic showdown in Davos

Neither said the other’s name. But President Donald Trump and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg visibly opposed Tuesday’s conference of business and government figures, resuming their role as antagonists on the world stage.

The 73-year-old president and 17-year-old activist dominated the first full day of the rally, painting radically different visions of the future, and staking opposite poles on the theme of this year’s forum: how to best manage a world of rising temperatures, rising seas and catastrophic forest fires.

Trump implicitly criticized Thunberg and other activists, claiming that they had peddled warnings of doom at a time when his policies ushered in a bright new era of economic prosperity for the Americans.

“They are the heirs of yesterday’s fortune tellers,” said the president. “They predicted an overcrowding crisis in the 1960s, a mass famine in the 1970s and an end to oil in the 1990s.”

“This is not the time for pessimism,” said Trump, adding, “Fear and doubt are not a good thought process.”

Thunberg listened, seated with three other climate activists in the sixth row.

An hour later, Thunberg, speaking to another audience in Davos, berated the leaders for failing to resolve a problem on their own. She said they had ignored calls for the world to act on climate change. And she flatly rejected Trump’s claim that there was much to be optimistic about.

“You say children shouldn’t worry,” said Thunberg. “You say, ‘Just leave it to us. We will settle it. We promise not to let you down.’ “

Then, a line that did not appear in his prepared remarks: “‘Do not be so pessimistic.'”

The last time they met at the United Nations in September, she glared at him as he watched her walk past her in the General Assembly building. Photos and videos of his expression spread widely, followed by what was widely regarded as the President’s sarcastic Twitter message.

President Donald Trump delivers opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

“She looks like a very happy girl who looks forward to a bright and wonderful future,” he wrote. “It’s so nice to see!”

Thunberg immediately responded with his nearly 2 million Twitter followers, briefly changing his biography: “A very happy girl, looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” she wrote.

There was nothing so direct on Tuesday when Trump and Thunberg spoke to different audiences.

Trump celebrated his deregulation program, which he said liberated the U.S. economy, allowing the U.S. to build profitable new energy businesses and wean itself from the energy dependence of what it called hostile countries .

Trump’s impact on protecting the environment has been very broad. He pulled out of the Paris climate deal, canceled a wide range of emission regulations, and empowered a bureaucracy that sought to undermine the science of climate change.

The United States is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history.

Trump’s closest speech to Davos on environmental issues was his claim that the United States had the cleanest air and clean water on the planet. In fact, the Trump administration has put in place a plan to weaken drinking water regulations. And air pollution in the United States has worsened since 2016, reversing decades of improvement, according to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University.

Trump rejected the militants as defending a form of “radical socialism” that the Americans would reject. Although he received only superficial applause, his message resonated with some in the very active audience.

Critics have pointed out a contradiction that the business community has not been able to resolve: how to quell the appetite for economic growth, based on gross domestic product, with the urgency of controlling carbon emissions.

“Act on Climate” is seen written in the snow as President Donald Trump, aboard Marine One, takes off for the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

“It’s really a contradiction,” said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. “It is difficult to see whether the current model of economic growth based on GDP can go hand in hand with a rapid reduction in emissions,” he said.

Thunberg, for his part, has widely reiterated the warning she issued last year at the United Nations and to which she has drawn worldwide attention.

She spent several weeks in the United States, joining the school’s weather strikes, visiting Native American activists at the Standing Rock Sioux reserve, which covers parts of North and South Dakota, and testifying at Congress. There, when asked to comment, she chose instead to submit a report released in October by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change setting out the threats of rising global temperatures.

Thunberg always argued that she had no interest in meeting Trump and suggested that he consult climatologists if he wanted to learn the facts. While the audience warmly welcomed her call to action, she was not without her critics either.

“We have to be a little between optimism and indignation,” said Oliver Bäte, managing director of German insurance giant Allianz. “I can’t get up every day indignant. We have to do something.”

Earlier in the day, Thunberg, speaking in another panel, rejected criticism, saying it was more important to pay attention to the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned how dangerously close the world was to exceeding its carbon budget and triggering irreversible climate effects.

Although Trump barely mentioned climate change, he engaged the United States in an initiative by the World Economic Forum to plant a trillion new trees as a way to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions. The President promised that the United States would work to manage and preserve its forests.

On this point, Thunberg retained his praise, warning that such initiatives were often an excuse for inaction.

“We are not telling you to offset your emissions by simply paying someone else to plant trees in places like Africa, while at the same time forests like the Amazon are being felled at an infinitely greater rate high, “she said.

“Of course, plant trees,” said Thunberg. “But it is not far enough from what is necessary, and it cannot replace the real nature of mitigation or redevelopment.”



Written by: Mark Landler and Somini Sengupta

Photographs by: Anna Moneymaker

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.