Trump Angry Trump acted without permission

The European Commission has stated that the European Union “disapproves” of President Donald Trump’s decision to protect its citizens from coronavirus foreign exposure by banning the entry of most bloc countries without consulting Brussels. , first.

President Trump announced on Wednesday the 30-day ban, which will take effect on Friday. The ban is limited to continental Europe, specifically to countries in the visa-free travel region known as the Schengen Zone, such as France, Germany and Sweden.

The UK and Ireland are unaffected, as are non-Schengen countries like Croatia and Romania. Non-EU countries on the continent such as Serbia and Ukraine are also unaffected.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said on Thursday: “Coronavirus is a global crisis, not confined to any continent and requires more than just one-sided action.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the United States’ decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.

“The European Union is taking action to limit the spread of the virus.”

In an attempt to prove to President Trump that the Eurocrats were working on a “European solution” to the outbreak, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen retweeted the same hour when his office released the statement. image of her and her colleagues sitting at a “working. of responses on all fronts to combat the coronavirus impact” table.

President Trump said the temporary ban is a consequence of the EU failing to “take precautions and restrictions for trips from China and other points of interest” which he derived from traveling European travelers to the United States. state “clusters” of infection.

The European Commission is not the only EU voice to voice a violation of its proposed travel ban. A leading figure in the European Parliament, Dacian Cioloş, complained that President Trump treated Europe as a “scapegoat” and said that what is needed is not “nationalism” but “global solidarity”.

