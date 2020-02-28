[Trump Announces Congressman John Ratcliffe as Nom for Director of Countrywide Intelligence Right after Dropping Strategy Final 12 months]

By
Kay Koch
-

President Donald Trump has declared that Congressman John Ratcliffe is his nominee to provide as Director of Nationwide Intelligence. Once more.

You could don’t forget that Ratcliffe had been announced as Trump’s nominee for Director of Nationwide Intelligence past July, to triumph Dan Coats.

There was immediate pushback from Democrats and at the time the New York Instances described there was some issue amongst a several Republicans.

Days afterwards Trump announced his intent to withdraw Ratcliffe’s nomination, invoking the “unfair” media coverage and declaring, “Rather than likely as a result of months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family members to deal with these people… John has therefore determined to stay in Congress where he has finished such an excellent position.”

The present performing DNI is U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, and now the president has tweeted he’s nominating Ratcliffe all over again, saying “John required to wait until finally after IG report was concluded.”