Trump Announces Financial Aid for Americans Affected by Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a number of important steps in the White House to help economically ill Americans with a fear of coronavirus spread.

“We have been careful and we have been looking after the American public and the American economy,” Trump said.

The president announced he would meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to discuss payroll taxes, hourly financial assistance for employees, small business loans, and financial assistance for the airline industries. and cruises.

“It’s not your fault and it’s not your fault,” Trump said of the people financially affected by the ongoing fight.

The president’s solutions echoed several proposals detailed by John Carney, Breitbart’s senior editor, on Monday morning.

Trump once again praised his decision to suspend China’s trips and set up screening at airports, saying he helped delay the spread of the virus while Americans could prepare for the response.

Trump also thanked his vice president Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force.

“We have a very strong economy, but that armored the world and I think we managed it very, very well,” Trump said.

Pence repeated to medical professionals’ statement that the risk of contracting the coronavirus was still low.

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus to the American public is still low, and the risk of serious illness to the American public is still low,” he said.

The Vice President urged all Americans to visit the coronavirus.gov website for details on how to fight the virus, including “common sense” ways to mitigate the spread.

“Together we will go through the coronavirus,” Pence said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reaffirmed his confidence in the strength of the economy, despite the stock market crash Monday, calling it “the world’s toughest economy.”

He said the president would act to provide “the support needed” to help strengthen the economy in the coming days.

The president appeared on Monday evening in the White House newsroom with his team to discuss the response to the virus after returning to Washington, D.C. from Florida.

Rev. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that he would be isolating after finding out he had personal contact with a CPAC person who tested positive for coronavirus, after traveling to Washington from Florida with the president of. Air Force One,

Gaetz was placed in an “enclosed” room in Air Force One after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus, according to a reporter speaking to the congressman. Gaetz spent the weekend with Trump, traveling and having lunch with the president, included in a fundraiser Monday, asking questions about whether or not he was in danger of contracting the disease.

Twenty-six people have died from the virus, with more than 690 Americans positive.

President Trump did not answer any questions at the news briefing, and Pence said he does not know if the president had been tested or not, but he assured reporters that he was monitoring his doctors. Pence also confirmed that he had not been tested for the disease himself.