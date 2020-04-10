Trump announces “Open Country Council” to restart economy

President Donald Trump on Friday in the White House announced that he would draft an economic advisory board focused on the reopening of the country.

“I call it ‘country council opening’, so let’s not be confused with Mike’s working group, which has done very well,” he said, referring to Vice President Coronavirus Task Force Mike Pence.

The president said he would put doctors, business leaders and other advisers on the board to help him decide when it was best to allow Americans to return to work.

“I’m going to surround myself with the larger minds,” Trump said. “We will make a decision.”

When asked by a reporter what metrics he would use to make his decision, Trump responded, “The metrics right here.”

Trump said it was the biggest decision of his life and he took it very seriously.

“I just hope God is the right decision,” he said.

The president said he would probably direct the council by teleconference, to prevent people from traveling and spreading the virus.

The president said he would consider adding even the Democrats to his proposal council, emphasizing that he had great relationships with some of the Democratic governors who are fighting the virus in their states.

“It will be based on the input of a lot of talented people, very smart people and people who love our country,” he said.