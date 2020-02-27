[trump-announces-pence-will-guide-admin’s-reaction-to-coronavirus]

Amid combined messages from the Trump administration about how it plans to tackle expanding fears bordering the unfold of coronavirus in the U.S., President Trump declared Wednesday night that Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of addressing it.

Trump’s announcement comes on the heels of bipartisan criticism from lawmakers about his administration’s dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak. Politico described Tuesday that the administration was considering the creation of a “coronavirus czar” whose work would be identical to Ronald Klain’s position as the Obama White House’s Ebola Response Coordinator. Trump claimed he didn’t imagine of Pence as a “czar,” since he is in the administration.

Even though Trump spoke, the Washington Submit reported Wednesday evening that the 1st coronavirus circumstance in the U.S. of mysterious origin was verified in northern California.

Right after pledging that his administration “will expend whatever is appropriate” to handle the coronavirus outbreak, Trump said that Pence “has a specified expertise for this.”

“My job will be to continue to provide that workforce collectively, to provide to the president the best choices for action to see to the basic safety and very well-currently being and wellbeing of the American men and women,” Pence explained. “We’ll also be continuing to access out to governors, point out and community officials.”

View Trump’s announcement underneath: