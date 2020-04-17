Trump announces plan to gradually open economy

Chairman Donald Trump revealed an ambitious but very broadly outlined plan by the White House on how states can end efforts to mitigate the corona, such as social distance, and allow most businesses to reopen.

Speaking to Covid-19 daily on Thursday afternoon, Trump set out his criteria to return to closing the coronavirus virus almost nationally and restart the economy. Calling the crisis a “historic battle”, Trump described a gradual campaign that gave governors the power to meet specific “gate criteria” to move their states in three phases to return to normal. He went on to say that 29 states could “relatively soon” proceed to Phase 1 of the plan and restore the strict guidelines that have drowned much of the nation’s trade.

“We are opening our country. And we have to do that, “Trump insisted, although the daily death toll remains high and now exceeds 33,000. “Americans want to be open. As I said a long time ago, closing at the national level is not a viable long-term solution. In order to maintain the health of our citizens, we must also maintain the health and functioning of our economy. At a great distance you can’t do without each other. It can not happen. In order to maintain vital supply chains, care must be taken. The rest is fine. We want to provide food and medical supplies. It should have a labor economy, and we want to get it back very, very quickly. And that will happen. I think it will flourish. “

“A prolonged closure combined with an economic downturn would cause a huge and wide range of health,” Trump continued. “It simply came to our notice then. 184 other countries suffered. Therefore, my government is issuing new federal guidelines that allow governors to adopt a gradual and deliverable approach to reopening their individual states. “

However, a poll by POLITICO / Morning Consult on Wednesday found overwhelming support for continuing the rigid efforts to mitigate the corona for any opening of the economy that could promote the spread of the epidemic. More than eight out of 10 voters agreed that the country should “continue the social distance as long as it takes to limit the spread of corona, even if it means continuing damage to the economy.” This sentiment is also generally bilateral, with 89% of Democrats and 72% of Republicans sharing the view. In addition, only 37% support the partial return of Americans who will work if the Covid-19 virus is still spreading, while the majority – 52 – are opposed to restarting different parts of the economy with the threat of the virus still high.

Trump, however, has focused on countries that have not been hit hard by the Koran in the press conference so far.

“I think 29 countries are in this ball game. Not for opening, but it will be able to open relatively soon, “Trump explained. “It simply came to our notice then. New York and New Jersey are going through very difficult times. And it will be there. It will be there at some point, but it will not be one of the previous states. “

“But we have a lot of states through location, through luck. also through a lot of talent, we have situations through a lot of talent in a very good position and they are preparing to open in the next very short period of time “, Trump claimed. “It simply came to our notice then. I think you’ll see several states start to open up and I call it a beautiful puzzle. You have 50 pieces, all very different, but when it’s over, it’s a mosaic. When finished, it will be a very beautiful picture. “

via CNN.

