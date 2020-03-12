Trump announces suspension travel from Europe to the US

President Donald Trump announced that the trip from Europe to the US will be suspended due to the outbreak karanavirusa. These restrictions do not apply to the UK.

In a televised statement in the Oval Office (March 11) Wednesday, Trump said that the European Union “(could not) take the same precautions (like the US) and to restrict travel from China and other hot spots.”

“As a result, a number of new clusters in the United States were sown travelers from Europe”, – he said. “To avoid getting new cases in our bank, we will suspend all the routes from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.”

Measures that Trump called “strong, but necessary”, will take effect this Friday March 13th. Suspension travel will not apply to the UK.

At the time of writing, the UK is now confirmed 460 cases COVID-19, compared with 1200 cases in the United States.

Trump also said that travel restrictions would “spread the huge amount of trade and cargo” between the US and Europe, and “various other things, if we get approval.” He also said that for Americans who are “appropriate checks” will be exempt cases.

See address by Trump ABC10 below:

The European Commission does not comment on the statement Trump, reports CNBC.

In a further statement of the US Department of Homeland Security, according to the Guardian, a ban on leaving Trump will suspend entry to the “majority of foreign nationals who were in certain European countries, at any time up to 14 days before their scheduled arrival in the US.”.

“These countries, known as the Schengen area, include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. “

A few minutes after the speech, President actor Tom Hank and his wife Rita Wilson announced that tested positive on COVID-19 while filming in Australia.