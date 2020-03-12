Trump announces tax deadline delay for those affected by coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

# Roommates, the massive hysteria surrounding the coronavirus outbreak has people around the world in a rage on how to navigate life in the midst of this new normal. One of the most normal things to do at this time of year is to file income taxes, but Trump recently announced that the IRS tax deadline will be delayed for people affected by the virus.

@USAToday reports that some taxpayers, specifically those most affected by coronavirus, will not have to file their taxes before the April 15 deadline as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the economic hardship caused by coronavirus. In his latest speech to the nation earlier this week, Trump stated, “I will instruct the Treasury Department to defer interest-free tax payments or fines to some negatively affected individuals and businesses.”

Although Trump did not specify exactly who would receive the tax return surcharge or how long it would take effect, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the House Appropriations Committee that any extensions would help “small and medium businesses and working individuals “strongly affected by the generalized virus. He also added that outreach could generate billions in the economy by giving businesses and individuals more money available.

According to the Trump administration, extending the tax filing does not require any congressional approval, and Trump said he is using his “emergency authority, cit” in the situation.

Meanwhile, House Democrats previously reported to the IRS that they are very concerned that Americans may need more time to file their taxes because IRS officials and tax preparers may not be available to help. because of the explosion. of coronavirus becoming more widespread.

This tax announcement is the latest move in response to the virus that the World Health Organization has officially declared a global pandemic.

