Trump announces that the CDC will publicly recommend a cloth mask, but says he will not wear it

President Trump made a briefing on Friday afternoon at the Coronavirus Committee’s briefing, stressing that the guidance was “ voluntary, ” and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would release cloth covers to Americans. Recommended.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services also found a way for the Trump administration to cover uninsured patients and refund Medicare fees to health care providers using a portion of the $ 100 billion provided to hospitals through the CARES Act. Announced that Details are currently under consideration, according to Hazard.

The CDC changed its recommendations, proposing that Americans wear non-medical grade face covers when going out, and emphasized that the supply of medical grade masks needs to be reserved for healthcare professionals . Such face covers do not provide proven protection against infection, but wearing a mask can prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others.

“It’s spontaneous and you don’t have to do it,” said the president. “… This is voluntary. I don’t think I’m going to do it.”

Trump added that he felt “good” and did not want to wear it because he was sitting behind the Resolute Desk and greeting foreign dignitaries. After a while, Jerome Adams, a U.S. surgeon, appears to undermine President’s inference that he does not wear a mask, and is believed to be an important source for asymptomatic people to spread the virus. Stressed that. When wearing a mask, Adams emphasizes and benefits a person’s neighbors.

During the briefing, President Melania Trump tweeted and encouraged everyone to wear a mask and face cover.

“As the weekend approaches, I ask that everyone take a social distance and take masks / faces seriously. # COVID19 is a virus that spreads to everyone-we’ll put this together “She said.

Mr. Trump said the United States is engaged in a “historic” battle to protect the people and encourages people to stay home.

“This is the end, this is the end,” said the president.

According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, the United States had more than 270,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and about 7,000 deaths on Friday afternoon. Task Force Response Coordinator Dr Deborah Birx shares the number of cases in California and Washington and appears to be flattening, thanks to stringent social distance measures. However, he said “I’m worried about the state of Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

The briefing came after the government released its monthly employment report for March. And that showed 701,000 unemployment, and last month’s economic base showed a halt as a result of the pandemic.

The Labor Ministry has announced on Thursday that a record 6.6 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the week through March 28. More than 3 million invoices since last week. Trump signed a large $ 2 trillion package last week. This expanded unemployment insurance as the economic consequences of the crisis worsened.

Most states have issued home orders in response to the crisis, but some have not yet taken such measures. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key infectious disease expert in the country and a member of the Task Force, said he did not know why certain states have not yet issued a stay at home order.

“I don’t understand why it doesn’t happen,” said Forch. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, you can’t understand why we aren’t doing it. It really should be.”

Meanwhile, the US death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 6,000. Authorities are concerned that current social distance guidelines are not taken seriously enough to keep the country’s deaths to less than 100,000, said Dr. Deborah Barks, coordinator of the Coronavirus Headquarters. I told you.

— Grace Segers contributed to this report.

