Trump announces that the United States will suspend certain immigrant visas for 60 days with corona virus

President Trump announced Tuesday that he would issue a directive to suspend the processing of certain visas for foreigners trying to immigrate to the United States, with US public health resources and American workers coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump told reporters during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday that a 60-day limit would affect foreigners seeking permanent residence in the United States. The primary ways immigrant candidates can obtain green cards are through petition by the family of a US citizen or permanent resident, or by the company seeking to employ them. The President did not immediately reveal whether the order would limit one or both of these petitions.

Mr. Trump said the measure would not apply to anyone wishing to work temporarily in the United States, suggesting that the directive would not suspend the processing of nonimmigrant visas, technical workers, students and agricultural workers. And working and living in the United States for a limited period of time that may allow foreigners.

The president has marketed the directive as an effort to prevent “migrant workers” from replacing American workers. “We have to take care of American workers,” he told reporters. Mr Trump said the order was still being drafted by Tuesday evening, and he expects to be likely to sign Wednesday.

The Trump administration had already tightened its borders in response to the deadly pandemic that killed more than 43,000 people in the United States.

Visa processing for expatriates and prospective workers has been very limited since March 20, when the State Department, which oversees consular officers, canceled most appointments at US consulates and embassies. I am. A State Department spokesperson told CBS News on Tuesday that new refugees have been suspended since March 19 except for certain “urgent” cases.

Since March, non-essential travel through ports of entry along the Mexican-Canada border has been prohibited. The US Department of Homeland Security updated these restrictions on Monday.

By enacting World War II-era public health legislation, officials at the U.S.-Mexico border were given unaccompanied immigrants with special legal protection under U.S. trafficking and immigration. Thousands of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers, including children, have been expelled from the law.

These restrictions, also updated Monday, stopped the United States from providing protection to those who claimed fear of persecution there for the first time since the creation of the United States asylum and refugee government in 1980.

US Immigration and Citizenship Services has suspended visit reservations at all field offices to prevent green card holders from becoming naturalized and becoming US citizens.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not responded to a request detailing the expected restrictions Mr. Trump first previewed on Twitter later this month.

