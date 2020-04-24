Trump approves Brian Kep’s Restart Plan Before Disagreeing

The president privately approved the Georgian governor’s plan to reopen his state-owned business a few days before calling on the governor to violate the rules of the first phase of the federal government, and said he had opposed the state’s move to inform the White House. .

This contradiction between the President Donald Trump Backstage consent to restart Georgia’s economy and its public efforts to distance itself from it come through the Associated Press report.

Trump, speaking on Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, said he strongly disagreed with Georgia’s governor. Brian Kemp’s a widely criticized and publicly ridiculed plan, which would allow businesses such as the barber shop and massage therapists to reopen while still waiting for them to exercise social distances. However, the president declined to follow the instructions of his administration during the briefing and simply said that Kemp “should have done what he thinks is right”. Trump added at the time that he had conveyed his displeasure with Kemp’s plan in a previous phone call.

But according to the AP, both Trump and the Vice President Mike PenceIn separate talks, he had already given Kemp the lead in continuing his step-by-step effort to reopen some businesses in his state before the governor announced Monday. It was only after senior management health advisers convinced the president that Georgia’s disposition posed significant risks that Trump decided to flip-flop and oppose in principle.

“The extraordinary reversal – and public criticism of a GOP ally – is only the latest in a series of contradictory and confusing messages from the president about how and when he believes governors should facilitate home orders in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus, “the AP wrote. “It proves the political danger for governors to follow the president’s unpredictable guidance.”

