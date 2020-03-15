Trump approves unchanged Coronavirus outbreak

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal and NBC News finds that President Donald Trump’s approval remains unchanged from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, although only 48% have confidence in it.

The newspaper reported Sunday morning:

The poll of 900 registered voters found little evidence that a crisis with the potential to define the 2020 election has altered President Trump’s political position. About 51% disapprove of how the outbreak is treated, while 45% approve. This is almost identical to his overall job approval rating, which is essentially unchanged from last month and for much of his term as president.

Republicans and Democrats are almost inverse of their emergency response, with 81% of POP voters doing well and 84% of Democrats saying otherwise. Among independents, 43% approve and 52% reject it.

Fewer people in the survey said they trusted Mr Trump to handle the crisis than they did at various levels of government. Less than half – 48% – said they had a fair amount or a lot of confidence in the president. In comparison, 62% had confidence in the federal government, 72% in local government and 75% in state government.

The outburst has surprised governments all over the world, and even those who have responded aggressively have been forced to readjust over time.

On Saturday night, for example, Israel announced a ban on meetings of more than ten people (ten is the minimum required for a prayer quorum in the Jewish faith). The Israeli government will also follow the example of South Korea by using private cell phone data to keep track of those exposed to the virus.

