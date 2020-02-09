Trump arrested ‘assassin’ outside the White House

Police arrested a man outside the White House yesterday after threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

A 25-year-old man from Brandon, Florida, patroled a U.S. intelligence officer and said, “I’m here to murder President Donald Trump.”

The man told the police officer that he was planning to use a knife that the intelligence officer had confiscated after a search, the report said.

The man was arrested. At this point, the Arrest Officer was advised by the Secret Service that the suspect was a critically missing / at risk and a mentally ill patient.

The man was then taken to a hospital for a mental exam, where he is reported to be held until further notice.

CNN asked the US Secret Service for more information.

