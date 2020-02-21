[trump-assaults-parasite.-studio-hits-back:-“understandable,-he-just-can’t-read”]

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Photos

From what I can notify, Trump rallies are in essence alternatives for the racist in main to riff and ramble to a crowd of die-difficult (also racist) supporters about whatsoever crosses his head. At previous night’s rally in Colorado, it was the modern Oscar win of Parasite that caught his xenophobic focus.

Trump goes off on the Oscars for offering Greatest Image to Parasite simply because it’s a South Korean film pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

This nonsense, amongst other points, acquired Absent With the Wind trending momentarily on twitter, with couple of stunned that Trump would pick one of the most racist Ideal Photograph winners of all time as his go-to “they really don’t make ’em like they applied to” choice. But yeah, a movie that romanticizes slavery and rape. Quite Trumpian.

Weirdly, his other alternative was Sunset Boulevard. Not stunning that he’d decide a movie about a delusional star of a further era, insulated from truth by money and fame, who kills the man or woman who tries to defy and leave them. But also it is well worth noting that Sunset Boulevard never gained Best Image (the winner that calendar year was All About Eve).

But let’s speak about Parasite, a movie I’m absolutely sure Trump couldn’t explain the plot of if his life depended on it. If he understood that the film he’s so mad about winning wasn’t just from South Korea but also brutal evisceration of course and capitalism he’d in all probability be even angrier that it gained.

Happily, Neon movies was on it when it came to responding to Trump’s jabs.

Understandable, he simply cannot study.#Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020 https://t.co/lNqGJkUrDP — NEON (@neonrated) February 21, 2020

Remarkable.

I believe from the way Trump talks like a gangster out of a terrible Scorsese knock-off he was rooting for The Irishman or Joker to win. In the exact same speech, he also went soon after Brad Pitt with language that Marty himself might have found way too around the top rated: “And then you have Brad Pitt, I was under no circumstances a huge admirer of his. He received up, explained a tiny sensible male detail. He’s a small sensible guy.”

I’m certain Brad Pitt is honored to be in the firm of Bong Joon-Ho and Greta Thunberg (who was booed at the rally) as the concentrate on of Trump’s ire and his followers’ disdain. At this place, it’s very distinct that if your achievements pisses off the Trumpsters, you’re executing something really proper.

Every little thing about this proves exactly why Parasite‘s acquire was not just historic, it was important. It was a signal of a switching planet, of a rise and regard for range that is sorely wanted in a nation wherever crowds boo the idea of a Korean movie profitable greatest picture. Trump and his supporters characterize every little thing Parasite stands against, the two in its themes and good results, and these petty, small-minded people today are really booing it due to the fact they’re scared of what that usually means. Which they should be.

It’s unfortunate, truly, that there are still racists hanging on fondly to an The us that is Gone with the Wind …

