Trump Attacks DOJ for 9-year Roger Stone imprisonment

president Donald Trump In a nightly Twitter rant, he struck his own Department of Justice and described it as “shameful” and “judicial error” that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a prison sentence of seven to nine years for convicted criminals Roger Stone,

Stone, a 67-year-old friend and longtime confidant of Trump who briefly worked on the 2016 campaign, was found guilty in every way after a November trial, manipulated, hindered, and lied to Congress. On Monday evening, it was announced that prosecutors who announced the guilty verdict would seek a prison sentence of between 87 and 108 months for Stone based on sentencing guidelines.

Trump submitted his protest against the news shortly before 1:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, with a retweet from a conservative expert who criticized the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation as “a mere miscarriage of justice”.

Shame! https://t.co/nNXEjJuVyw

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

After tweeting about his previous visit to Dover AFB to get the bodies of two fallen US soldiers killed in Afghanistan, whom he simply described as “very sad,” Trump returned to Stone’s case almost an hour later for more Bromide responsible at the DOJ officials to start. First, he again tweeted two posts from a right-wing news site that were extremely important for the DOJ’s decision, then he directly denied the verdict of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and called the judgment request a “terrible and very unfair situation” and strongly suggested that commutation could come by he says that “he cannot allow this judicial error!”

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side since nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Trump’s support for Stone, who remains a staunch supporter of Trump, is in stark contrast to his reaction to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who cut a plea deal and involved Trump in his campaign funding violations around 2016 -Candidates to cover up adulterous matters. Already in March, Trump had been warned against Cohen’s 36-month prison sentence and that the Justice Department would give Cohen more leniency for the lawyer’s cooperative behavior before Congress.

Virtually everything that failed lawyer Michael Cohen said in his affidavit last week is completely contradictory in his recently published manuscript for a book about me. It is a totally new love letter to “Trump” and the poles have to use it now instead of his lies for sentence reduction!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

And Trump’s “can’t allow” language was clearly understood as an indication that he could pardon or transform Stone’s sentence. A move that would be taken by a right-wing base that cheers Stone and celebrates him as a defiant hero.

Sorry to manufacture? https://t.co/ppaTHa7zXC

– Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 11, 2020

