[Trump Attacks Fox Information at Rally as ‘Politically Correct’]

President Donald Trump accused Fox News of — gasp — political correctness at a rally Monday night, times after the network hosted 2020 Democratic applicant Mike Bloomberg for a city hall.

“Mini Mike. He’s becoming job interview tonight on Fox, can you consider it? Fox,” Trump stated at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. “They want to, you know, be politically accurate. They close up interviewing additional Democrats than Republicans. I do not know what is heading on with Fox.”

Trump proceeded to contact the billionaire previous mayor of New York a “mess” who experienced “the worst discussion effectiveness in the historical past of presidential debates.”

The president also lamented to the viewers he could not reprise his mocking impersonation of Bloomberg, delivered at his very last debate, as he did not want to “copy” himself. “It was a major hit,” he additional.

Trump has regularly complained that Fox Information, his beloved community, covers Democrats. His latest rally reviews were a reprisal of an earlier tweet attacking Fox.

“@FoxNews is working tricky pushing the Radical Still left, Do Nothing Democrats,” he wrote. “They want to be, in contrast to their competitors, @CNN & MSDNC (Comcast), Fair & Well balanced. When will they ever understand. The Radical Remaining by no means even gave @FoxNews permission to partake in their lower rated debates!”

[email protected] is doing the job challenging pushing the Radical Still left, Do Nothing Democrats. They want to be, as opposed to their competitors, @CNN & MSDNC (Comcast), Good & Balanced. When will they at any time learn. The Radical Remaining in no way even gave @FoxNews authorization to partake in their low rated debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Look at over, through C-SPAN.