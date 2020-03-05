[trump-attempts-to-downplay-coronavirus-dying-level,-promises-virus-is-‘not-that-severe’]

President Donald Trump needs The us to believe that COVID-19 really is not that large a deal.

In the course of an interview with Fox Information host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, Trump forged question on the Planet Well being Organization’s (WHO) estimated 3.4% world dying charge of claimed COVID-19 conditions.

“I imagine the three.4% is actually a false amount,” he advised Hannity. “Now this is just my hunch, but primarily based on a lot of discussions with a lot of people that do this, simply because a large amount of people today will have this, and it’s very moderate.”

“They’ll get far better very rapidly, they never even see a doctor, they really don’t even get in touch with a physician, you never listen to about those persons,” he ongoing. “So you can’t place them down in the category, the overall population in conditions of this Corona flu, or virus.”

Trump went on to argue that the real dying toll was substantially lower than the WHO’s estimate.

“I consider the number, personally, I would say the number is way under 1%,” he mentioned.

“A whole lot of people really do not report because they get the coronavirus and they get better fairly rapidly, not that severe,” Trump claimed later on.

Tedros Adhanom, the director-normal of the WHO, had given the determine throughout a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Globally, about 3.4% of documented COVID-19 scenarios have died,” Adhanom told reporters. “By comparison, seasonal flu commonly kills significantly much less than one% of those infected.”

As TPM’s Josh Marshall factors out, the word “reported” is essential. The full variety of scenarios are most likely higher.

Observe Trump underneath:

— Talking Details Memo (@TPM) March 5, 2020