Trump Bans Travel from Europe, Dems Search for Open Borders

President Trump has issued a travel ban on the European continent for at least 30 days, with House and Senate Democrats pushing to dismantle his authority to impose these life-saving immigration restrictions.

On Wednesday evening, Trump announced a travel ban for all European residents attempting to come to the US for the next 30 days. Officials at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said that Europe is now the biggest threat to coronavirus spread in the US.

Travel ban confirmation, confirmed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers, will begin on Friday, March 13, and will prohibit foreign nationals who have been to certain European countries at any time during the 14 days before their scheduled arrival. in the USA.

Foreign nationals are banned from: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway , Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

We will suspend all trips from Europe, except the United Kingdom, for the next 30 days. The policy goes into effect at midnight on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Yeq1gVCIln

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2020

For days, hundreds of flights from Italy and other European countries had continued to operate normally at all major and small airports in the U.S. despite the rapid spread of coronavirus. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that Trump’s initial ban on travel to China and Iran helped stop the coronavirus’s spread.

As Trump bans the travel ban in Europe to protect Americans from the coronavirus, House and Senate Democrats seek to dismantle the administration’s ability to issue travel bans.

As Breitbart News reported, 220 House Democrats have signed into the “Prohibition Act” to stop Trump from issuing executive travel bans. According to the Democrats’ plan, travelers directly from Wuhan, China, and Italy could continue to enter the United States through flights.

Democratic Response to Coronavirus: Ends Trump’s Travel Bans in China, Iranhttps: //t.co/w6ctN8HniY

– John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 11, 2020

“This bill imposes restrictions on the president’s authority to suspend or restrict foreign nationals from entering the United States, and put off some presidential actions that apply those restrictions,” says a piece of legislation.

The legislation would mandate Trump “would only issue a restriction when required to address a compelling government interest,” though that interest is undefined. Before imposing a travel ban, Trump should “consult with Congress,” according to legislation.

Also, Democratic Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Christopher Coons (D-DE), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced legislation to curb Trump’s recent expansion of the travel ban on some legal immigration from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania and Sudan, along with Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The number of coronavirus cases reaches 1,107 nationals, including 32 dead.

