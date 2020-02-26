[Trump Baselessly Accuses CNN and MSNBC of Hyping Up ‘Caronavirus’ to Tank the Economic system (Also Misspells Coronavirus)]

Halt me if you have heard this just one ahead of.

President Donald Trump blasted cable information shops Wednesday morning, proclaiming that MSNBC and CNN are “doing everything” to make the coronavirus “look as negative as possible,” and as result, are panicking the marketplaces. The aggressive tweet seemed to counter a the latest warning by the CDC and also included a instead embarrassing typo that misspelled the looming pandemic as “Caronavirus.” (Cue Hail to the Main.)

Trump tweeted:

Lower Rankings Bogus Information MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing anything possible to make the Caronavirus appear as bad as possible, such as panicking markets, if probable. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing at all Democrat comrades are all communicate, no motion. Usa in terrific form! @CDCgov….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Trump adopted the first by saying an early night information conference scheduled for 6 PM EST time, which will definitely be void of conflict, hyperbole and half-truths.

I will be obtaining a News Conference at the White Residence, on this matter, now at 6: 00 P.M. CDC associates, and other folks, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

CNN and MSNBC have included the coronavirus fairly thoroughly the previous several days, but not materially considerably less than Fox Information.

According to tv transcript database Tv set Eyes, CNN has outlined “coronavirus” 185 occasions due to the fact the commence of the week, even though Fox Information has mentioned the expression 182 periods. Curiously, MSNBC has outlined the time period a reasonably paltry 135 times.