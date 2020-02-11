Trump baselessly claims he lost New Hampshire in 2016 due to “hundreds of buses” from Massachusetts

Nellie Donald
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire will hold its first in the national primary on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump again pushed his conspiracy theory without evidence claiming that foreign voters illegally cost him New Hampshire in the 2016 general election.

“We should have won the election, but buses were shipped from Massachusetts,” he told his booed supporters at an election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Hundreds and hundreds of buses. And it was very, very close even if they did. “

There is no evidence for this claim, which Trump and his allies have peddled for years.

Trump’s unfounded conspiracy theories that he was the victim of electoral fraud in 2016 go beyond New Hampshire. Shortly after being sworn in, he launched a fake “electoral integrity” commission (which was later closed) after claiming that he would have won the popular vote without “the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Watch Trump below:

Trump baselessly claims that “hundreds of buses” from Massachusetts cost him New Hampshire in the 2016 election. Pic.twitter.com/LihM7G3Mol

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 11, 2020

