Trump baselessly claims he lost New Hampshire in 2016 due to “hundreds of buses” from Massachusetts

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump again pushed his conspiracy theory without evidence claiming that foreign voters illegally cost him New Hampshire in the 2016 general election.

“We should have won the election, but buses were shipped from Massachusetts,” he told his booed supporters at an election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Hundreds and hundreds of buses. And it was very, very close even if they did. “

There is no evidence for this claim, which Trump and his allies have peddled for years.

Trump’s unfounded conspiracy theories that he was the victim of electoral fraud in 2016 go beyond New Hampshire. Shortly after being sworn in, he launched a fake “electoral integrity” commission (which was later closed) after claiming that he would have won the popular vote without “the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Trump baselessly claims that “hundreds of buses” from Massachusetts cost him New Hampshire in the 2016 election. Pic.twitter.com/LihM7G3Mol

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 11, 2020