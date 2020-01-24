Trump becomes 1st US president to participate in March for Life anti-abortion rally

Donald Trump called it his “deep honor” on Friday to be the first American president to personally attend the annual anti-abortion meeting in Washington, the March for Life.

In a speech there, he accused Democrats of “embracing” radical and extreme views of abortion and praising those attending the event, saying that they were motivated by “pure, unselfish love.” He also recited actions he took as president that were sought by social conservatives, including the confirmation of 187 federal judges.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said.

Trump once stated in an interview in 1999 that “I am pro-choice in all respects.” As he enters the 2020 elections, Trump continues to reach the white evangelical voters who have proven to be one of his most loyal donors.

“Every life brings love to this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting,” said Trump, loud cheers from the many thousands who attended the march.

Trump counts on the support of his base of conservative activists to help him get a second term in office.

Supporters cheer while Trump speaks at a meeting in Washington that attracts thousands of anti-abortion protesters from around the country every year. (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

“I think it’s a brilliant move,” said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters. Reed said that the appearance of the president “would stimulate pro-life voters and remind us what a great friend this president and administration has been.”

It also shows how many times have changed.

Former presidents who were against abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, stayed away from the march to prevent them from being too closely associated with protesters who wanted to ban the procedure. They sent comments for others to deliver, spoke via telephone or invited organizers to visit the White House.

However, over the past ten years, the Republican party has undergone a “revolution,” showing a new willingness to “embrace the problem as not only morally correct, but also politically smart,” said Mallory Quigley, a Susan spokeswoman. B. Anthony Lijst and women speak from PAC. The group plans to spend $ 52 million this cycle to help candidates who are against abortion rights. The president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will act as the national co-chairman of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-life Voices for Trump.”

According to the 2019 Pew Research Center poll, around six in 10 Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Over time, however, both the Republican and Democratic parties have taken tougher positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be one in the middle of this country and candidates didn’t want to alienate the middle,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. “And it seems that that is over and that both sides are playing to their bases to get the maximum turnout from their base.”

Pro-choice protesters walk to the Alabama State Capitol during the March for Reproductive Freedom in May 2019, after the state has passed a strict new abortion law. Abortion has become an increasingly polarizing issue in the US in recent years. (Michael Spooneybarger / Reuters)

During his first three years in office, Trump has embraced social conservative policies, particularly in the area of ​​abortion. He appoints judges who oppose abortion, reduces taxpayer financing for abortion services and paints democrats who support abortion rights as extreme in their eyes.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it’s fitting that he would be the first president in history to attend the March for Life at the National Mall,” said Judd Deere, spokesman for the White House.

This is not the first time that Trump is paying serious attention to a performance during the event. Last year he wanted to go and came close to attending, according to a person who was familiar with the discussions that spoke on condition of anonymity. But the trip never came together due to security concerns, so Trump participated in the event via video satellite from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump’s thought about this was simple: if he supported the cause, “why wouldn’t he show up for their big event?” said Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and a close ally of the White House. He said that the appearance would be very important for those present.

“I have moved people to tears about the fact that he is going,” said Schlapp. “It’s a big problem.”

During his video address last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people who braved the cold in the National Mall. “As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric underlined the dramatic evolution of Trump on the issue of his days as a freewheeling New York deal-maker when he described himself as “very pro-choice” in a 1999 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

During his 2016 Republican nomination campaign, Trump said that his views had changed and that he was now against abortion, with three exceptions: in the case of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Yet Trump’s unfamiliarity with the language of abortion activism was clear, even when he offered a cut-off response during a town hall broadcast on television and had to clarify his position on abortion three times in one day.

Asked, hypothetically, what would happen if abortion was prohibited, Trump said there should be “some form of punishment” for women they have, which led to a setback that succeeded activists and opponents of abortion rights, including organizers of abortion rights. the Mars, unite for Life.

Asked to clarify his position, the Trump campaign initially issued a statement that he believed that the issue should lie with the governments of the states. He later issued a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Critics, for their part, accuse Trump of using the march to try to divert his deposition in the Senate.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of despair, clear and simple.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused Trump of “carrying out a full attack on our health and our rights.”

The views on abortion have remained relatively stable during two decades of polls, and it is a minority of Americans who have extreme opinions – that abortion must be legal or illegal in all cases. But poll suggests a widening partisan gap on the issue of support for abortion rights in all or most cases, along with some movement on both sides of the aisle further into their extreme positions.

The first march took place on the western steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the historic ruling that established a woman’s legal right to abortion in the US.