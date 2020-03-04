trump,-biden-come-out-on-prime-in-sumner,-robertson,-cheatham-counties,-mirroring-condition-results

Close

Across northern Middle Tennessee, Tremendous Tuesday election effects carefully mirrored the unofficial statewide totals that were even now becoming tallied and finalized long soon after the polls shut.

President Donald Trump, protected in his position as the Republican nominee, garnered 96.48% of the vote with 384,034 ballots solid statewide, unofficial benefits showed.

Democratic hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were seemingly neck and neck, along with Michael Bloomberg for most of Election Night time, but it was Biden who finally secured a victory.

The previous vice president captured 41.74% of the vote with 215,005 ballots forged statewide though Sanders took home 24.94% of the vote with 128,508 ballots forged statewide, in accordance to unofficial results from the Secretary of Condition.

Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic race on Wednesday.

In Sumner, Robertson and Cheatham Counties, the quantities also place Biden on best, followed by Sanders in the Democratic main, although Trump sweeped the Republican vote.

The president secured 97.44% of the vote, or nine,869 ballots, in Sumner County, 97.95% of the vote, or three,530 ballots, in Robertson County and 97.75% of the vote, or two,040 ballots, in Cheatham County.

Biden secured 42.98% of the vote, or four,996 ballots, in Sumner County, 43.31% of the vote, or one,621 ballots, in Robertson County and 32.95% of the vote, or 880 ballots, in Cheatham County.

And Sanders secured 24.72% of the vote, or 2,874 ballots, in Sumner County, 22.95% of the vote, or 859 ballots, in Robertson County and 28.42% of the vote, or 759 ballots, in Cheatham County.

In Robertson County, Elections Administrator Cathy Hamsley mentioned most voters appeared as if they had been waiting around for a little something to occur, particularly with the Democratic race.

“Everything was low key, no exhilaration,” she mentioned Wednesday. “There under no circumstances was a very long line anywhere. Persons just flowed via.”

In some techniques, Biden’s victory in Tennessee is hardly a shock given the state’s history of supporting moderate Democrats. The Volunteer State favored Hillary Clinton in excess of Barack Obama in 2008. Voters also favored her around Sanders in 2016.

The Connected Push known as the race for Biden just prior to eight: 30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Nashville, which kept a handful of polling sites open until finally 10 p.m. due to Tuesday’s catastrophic twister that killed at least 24 men and women throughout the point out, Biden took the guide with 31.two%.

“They never call it Tremendous Tuesday for absolutely nothing,” Biden reported to a cheering crowd in Los Angeles just before 9: 30 p.m. on Tuesday, contacting out Tennessee as he introduced other states he had won that evening. “I am in this article to report we are pretty a great deal alive. And make no mistake about it, this marketing campaign will ship Donald Trump packing.”

The get for Biden will come as he seems to be to shore up aid among the moderates and stave off Sanders’ early delegate guide for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In addition to Tennessee, Biden scored victories Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Virginia on Super Tuesday.

The Tennessean’s Joel Ebert and Natalie Allison contributed to this report.

Achieve Regional Editor Nicole Youthful at 615-306-3570 or [email protected]

Read through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/nearby/sumner/2020/03/04/trump-biden-occur-out-top-sumner-robertson-cheatham-counties-mirroring-point out-benefits/4957552002/