As he was defending his commutation of previous Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s (D) jail sentence on Wednesday, President Donald Trump in some way managed to drag a person of his preferred punching baggage onto the scene – even however mentioned punching bag experienced nothing at all to do with Blagojevich’s felony situation.

Arguing that the disgraced ex-governor “did not sell” Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat (he was arrested just before he could do so), Trump lamented Blagojevich’s eight decades in jail.

“He paid a big rate,” Trump tweeted. “Another Comey and gang deal!”

Besides federal prosecutors arrested Blagojevich for conspiracy and attempted extortion in 2008, 3 a long time after Comey experienced departed from the Justice Department to function for defense contractor Lockheed Martin. By the time Comey returned to the government as Obama’s director of the FBI in 2013, Blagojevich’s prison stint experienced presently started just after he was sentenced to 14 several years in 2011.

Trump commuted the ex-governor’s “ridiculous” sentence on Tuesday, echoing the grievances he’d made about Roger Stone’s felony situation.

Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality Television set exhibit shortly ahead of his trial in 2010, gratefully declared he was a “Trumpocrat” soon after his commutation.