Trump blames Coronavirus “Fake News” on oil war for stock market dive

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to a stock market slump on Monday, criticizing the establishment media for fueling fears.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia are discussing the price and flow of oil,” he wrote on Twitter. “That, and the Fake News, are the reason for the market crash!”

The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia had a huge impact on the market, but the fall also raised fears of the coronavirus effect on the United States economy.

Russia declined to cut oil production to maintain oil prices, and Saudi Arabia responded by further lowering prices and causing oil markets to fall sharply on Monday.

The stock market plunged seven percent on Monday, a threshold which stopped trading for 15 minutes.

Trump stated on Twitter that an oil price war would only help American consumers.

“Good for the consumer, gasoline prices down!” He wrote.

The president again tried to alter fears that the coronavirus would be widespread in America by comparing it to the common flu.

“Thus, last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. He wrote between 27,000 and 70,000 a year, “he wrote. “Nothing is finished, life and economy go on.”

He noted the low coronavirus rate in the United States: 22 deaths.

“There are currently 546 confirmed CoronaVirus cases with 22 deaths,” he wrote. “Think about it!”

Leading a fundraiser in Florida, Trump spent the morning praising the coronavirus administration task force and insisting on any means to increase fears.

“Fake News Media and their partner, the Democratic Party, are doing all their half-considerable power (before it was even bigger!) To provoke the CoronaVirus situation, well beyond what the facts would justify,” he wrote:

It’s good for the consumer, gasoline prices fall!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Saudi Arabia and Russia are fighting over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, are the reason for the market slump.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

So last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 a year. Nothing goes out, life and economy go on. There are currently 546 confirmed CoronaVirus cases with 22 deaths. Think about it!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Fake News Media and its partner, the Democratic Party, are doing all their half-considerable power (before it was even bigger!) To provoke the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would justify. Surgeon General, “Risk is low for the average American.”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020