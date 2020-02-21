[trump-blasts-most-effective-picture-oscar-for-south-korean-film-parasite]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic finest-photo Oscar win for South Korean film Parasite, telling a Colorado marketing campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939’s Gone with the Wind.

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked the current best-image get for the South Korean film Parasite throughout a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic very best-image Oscar win for South Korean film Parasite, telling a Colorado marketing campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939’s Gone with the Wind.

Earlier this month, Parasite became the first non-English-language film to just take Hollywood’s top rated prize. A darkish social satire about the gap between rich and very poor in modern day Seoul, the motion picture follows an unemployed spouse and children who comically infiltrates a wealthy family before things unravel violently and tragically.

Parasite also won 3 other Oscars: most effective director for Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay (shared concerning Bong and co-author Han Jin Won) and most effective worldwide feature movie.



“How undesirable were the Academy Awards this yr?” Trump declared at the rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

“And the winner is a film from South Korea,” he went on, imitating an Academy Awards presenter.

#Oscars Second: @ParasiteMovie wins for Most effective Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5 —@TheAcademy





“What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. And after all that, they give them best movie of the 12 months?” Trump additional.

“Was it very good? I you should not know.”

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled movie, shot back on Twitter: “Easy to understand, he can not examine.”

Understandable, he can not examine.#Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020 https://t.co/lNqGJkUrDP —@neonrated

The Colorado marketing campaign rally audience booed when Trump began his rant about the Academy Awards, but cheered as he continued.

“Can we get Gone with the Wind back, remember to?” he mentioned to thousands of supporters, referring to the movie about the Civil War-period South that received the best-picture Oscar 80 several years in the past.

Trump also dismissed actor Brad Pitt, who received an Oscar for best supporting actor for After On a Time in Hollywood. Pitt said in accepting the award that he received more time to converse — 45 seconds — than former national security adviser John Bolton received at Trump’s Senate impeachment demo.

#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Finest Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P —@TheAcademy

“I was never a major enthusiast of his. He’s a small sensible male,” Trump mentioned of Pitt.

Trump, who is on a four-day western U.S. swing, also gave a harsh review of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, specifically the overall performance of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Trump is set to return to Washington right after talking at a rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

Professional-North paper praises film, criticizes South Korea

In the meantime, a professional-North Korea everyday praised Parasite on Friday, calling it a masterpiece that “starkly uncovered the fact” of the loaded-lousy gap in South Korea.

“A masterpiece that has artfully and sharply cut by way of the reality of a handful of bank loan sharks living very well while ruling over an too much to handle greater part, who they think about as canines or pigs, has been recognized as No. 1 in the U.S.- and Caucasian-centric film business,” reported the Japan-based Choson Sinbo newspaper.

Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, suitable, reacts as Jane Fonda provides him with the finest-image Oscar at the Academy Awards on Feb. nine. (Chris Pizzello/Involved Press)

The film, which has struck a chord with worldwide audiences, juxtaposes two South Korean families — the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims — and showcases the deepening disparities of Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

In June 2019, much less than a thirty day period right after Parasite began exhibiting in South Korea, North Korean propaganda website DPRK Today experienced said that the film was “making individuals comprehend all over again that the capitalist technique is a rotten, unwell society with a malignant tumour of loaded-starting to be-richer and lousy-turning into-poorer, a culture with no hope or foreseeable future.”