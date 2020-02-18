[Trump blasts proposed restrictions on advertising U.S. jet sections to China]



February 18, 2020

By Jeff Mason and Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted proposals that could limit U.S. companies’ capability to provide jet engines and other elements to China’s aviation field and said he had instructed his administration to protect against this kind of moves.

The president’s intervention illustrated, at the very least in this circumstance, his wish to prioritize economic rewards about possible aggressive pitfalls and countrywide protection concerns.

And it contrasts with his administration’s therapy of China’s telecoms business U.S. businesses are prevented from investing with Huawei Technologies, the world’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker, for nationwide safety explanations.

But in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump reported countrywide security should not be utilized as an “excuse” to make it difficult for international nations to get U.S. solutions.

“The United States can’t, & will not, grow to be this sort of a challenging position to deal with in terms of foreign countries obtaining our products, which includes for the normally used Nationwide Protection justification, that our corporations will be pressured to leave in buy to continue being competitive,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“As an instance, I want China to get our jet engines, the ideal in the Environment,” he included.

Trump did not determine the limits. The White Home declined to comment.

The United States and China, the world’s two most significant economies, have a complex and aggressive marriage. Trump signed a initial-period trade offer with China previously this calendar year soon after a lengthy trade war in which the two sides levied significant tariffs on each others’ goods. Many of individuals tariffs are still in location.

Trump’s collection of tweets on Tuesday was an clear reference to reports above the weekend that the U.S. authorities is contemplating whether to block Normal Electric powered Co from continuing to supply engines for a new Chinese passenger jet.

Washington is also eyeing restrictions on other parts for Chinese professional aircraft this kind of as flight manage methods manufactured by Honeywell Intercontinental Inc .

Central to the probable crackdown on the sale of U.S. pieces to China’s plane field is regardless of whether shipments could fuel the rise of a severe competitor to U.S.-based Boeing Co or raise China’s armed forces abilities.

The Semiconductor Field Association (SIA) claimed it welcomed Trump’s responses.

“We applaud President Trump’s tweets supporting U.S. companies becoming equipped to provide products to China and opposing proposed rules that would unduly curtail that capacity,” reported John Neuffer, the group’s president, in a statement. “As we have mentioned with the administration, sales of non-delicate, industrial solutions to China push semiconductor exploration and innovation, which is significant to America’s economic power and nationwide safety.”

