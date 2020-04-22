Trump blew up Harvard’s “wrong” and insisted that he would use $ 6.8 million in stimulus to help students after the president called for their return.

Harvard said it did not help the Congressional Relief Fund created for small businesses after Donald Trump claimed the university had received “meaning workers” money.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the university wrote: “Harvard University has not applied, and has not received any funding from the United States Small Business Check (PPP) program for small businesses.” Otherwise, they are wrong. “

The clarification followed the president’s remarks at a White House press conference on Tuesday, in which he criticized the university for reports of receiving $ 8.6 million in Coronavirus, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) assistance at the university. .

Mr Trump claimed that Harvard “wants to save money” and said “they should not take it”, adding that the university has one of the largest endowments “in the country – perhaps in the world”.

“They have to give it back, I don’t like that,” he said. “It’s meant for workers – it doesn’t mean one of the richest institutions.”

But the university did not receive funding from the Check Support Program or other components of the CARES Act, which is specifically designed for American workers. Instead, Harvard received assistance from the CARES Emergency Relief Fund, along with many other schools in the United States.

“President Trump has rightly said that it is not appropriate for our institution to receive the budget set for small jobs,” the university said in a statement. “Harvard has committed to providing 100% of these emergency higher education funds.” In order to provide direct assistance to students in need of COVID-19 epidemics due to financial emergencies, they are assisting students. ”

Harvard declined to comment on the $ 8.6 million federal stimulus check, saying it would allow the university to continue to provide serious financial assistance during the epidemic, including travel assistance. Providing direct assistance to those in need for living expenses, and supporting the transfer of students to online education.

After the press conference, Mr. Trump continued to attack the school, saying, “Harvard must return the money.”

“You have to look at the whole endowment system,” he added.

The $ 2.2 congressional aid package is funded by a variety of activities for small businesses, large corporations, colleges and universities, as well as direct payments of $ 1,200 to American taxpayers earning $ 75,000 or less.

The package has sparked controversy over reports of immediate funding for big jobs with government bonds and assistance to millionaires in the form of tax breaks.

